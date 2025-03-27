Gia Giudice recently did an interview where she spoke about The Real Housewives of New Jersey and gave fans a little insight into the future of the show, particular about her mother. Giudice's mother, Teresa Giudice, has been on the show since it first started airing and she shared whether she thought her mother and her aunt, Melissa Gorga, could get along and work together for the sake of filming the show. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was separated into "Team Teresa" and "Team Melissa" after Gorga and Giudice were on the outs with each other.

Giudice was on a red carpet when she spoke with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap about the future of the show. One of the things they spoke abou was her mother's relationship to her aunt. Asked whether she saw them reconnecting so that the show (which is currently on pause) could live on, Giudice explained how their upset with each other is bigger than just the show itself. "For the aspect of just filming, it’s pointless. It’s so much deeper than that, and I think that’s what the fans don’t understand,” Giudice told the outlet.

Gia Giudice Thinks Her Mother Isn't Going Anywhere

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

She went on to talk about the hurt that the two have for each other and how their families are just "over it" at this point. “There’s so much turmoil and hurt, and it’s just been so long. I think it’s safe to say both parties are over it, and what the fans need to understand is that this is our real life. We don’t wanna fake it anymore. We’re really over it, and it’s just that there was too much toxicity. It kind of is just let bygones be bygones.” She went on to say that Bravo can bring both parties back but "there probably won’t be a relationship.”

Giudice was also asked about her mother and whether she thought she'd return for Season 15 of the show. “I truly don’t think the OG is going anywhere," Giudice told the outlet. “That is just my opinion. I’m a little biased — it is my mom, but she’s a legend. She’s an icon. She’s brought the show to what it is today, and Jersey will always be her home,” she said. As of now, there is no official word on who is and is not coming back for Season 15. You can see Giudice on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.