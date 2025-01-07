Andy Cohen recently dropped the news that fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will not know anything regarding the fate of the show for about a year - leaving all of us in the dark about the reality series, wondering if our favorites will be returning, if everybody is going to get the boot, or if the show will be canceled altogether. Personally, this franchise is one of my favorites and I look forward to watching the cast party at the Jersey Shore during the summer. Still, due to the irreversible drama between some of the women, that is obviously not happening.

Although we will not be watching the women of New Jersey for a while, I think this is the perfect time to watch a special spin-off: Joe Giudice and his four daughters living life together in the Bahamas. There was never a dull moment in the earlier seasons when Joe and his daughters were on-screen. Despite his mistakes, the majority of viewers love "Juicy Joe." I think it would be awesome to watch them tackle life together again.

'RHONJ' Viewers Want to Watch Joe Giudice Again

Image via Bravo

Joe and Teresa Giudice's daughters, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, are constantly posting videos on social media whenever they are in the Bahamas visiting their father. I love watching Gia and Milania on TikTok and Instagram because they are so quick to update us on whatever fun activity they are doing together. Whether the videos are about Joe showing his daughters how to cook some authentic Italian food or all of them living their best lives on Joe's boat - it is quite entertaining. I love seeing the content of Joe and his daughters, because I miss watching them on RHONJ. These blogs that the Giudice girls are always posting for us are filled with love, laughter, and, overall, family-oriented - which is the opposite of what we have been getting on RHONJ in recent years - so it would be amazing to take a break from the drama between these grown women and dive into the lavish lives of the Giudice's in the Bahamas.

My favorite family on RHONJ always remained the Giudice's. They always felt the most authentic and real to me. They showed their struggles, vulnerability, and their ability to remain strong in the hardest of times. Joe never tried to act any differently on camera. He always did what he wanted to do - which was mostly to drink his wine, cook Italian sausage, and hang out with his girls. The authenticity of Joe Giudice was something special during the early RHONJ days, and I think it would be entertaining and nostalgic to watch him on the Bravo Network again. And, although Joe did not make the smartest decisions in life that ultimately led to his residency in the Bahamas, it was always crystal clear that he loved his daughters.

Seeing Joe Giudice With His Daughters Was Always Pure Entertainment

Not only was Joe hilarious, but so were his daughters. I think some of the most iconic and memorable moments of the show involve the Giudice family. Milania was an absolute menace when she was a child, from shouting, "Give me pizza you old troll' at Joe to sneaking out of her bedroom window during a snowstorm to ride her quad. She was made for reality television, along with the rest of her family. I think it would be even better to watch her and her sisters in action now that they are all grown up. It would give us the opportunity to see more of the girls, their lives, and how they handle this lifestyle of having to travel out of the country to see their father. We all thought we would be watching Joe and Teresa raising their girls throughout the entirety of the show - a Bahamas special would be the perfect way for us to watch Joe with his teenagers, and Gia adjusting to adulthood. I remember watching Joe saying goodbye to his family when he had to leave for prison and thinking about how young Audriana was when everything happened, and how sad it was that her father was not there to watch her grow up. I would love to see their relationship now that she is older.

Being in the Bahamas with the Giudice's seems like one hell of a time. I think it would be awesome to watch Joe and his girls navigate this new lifestyle together - and it would certainly be nostalgic for me to see Joe back on my screen.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Number of Episodes 222 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Expand

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

