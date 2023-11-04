The Big Picture Joe Gorga fell victim to a scam in a recent business venture, promoting a comedy show that turned out to be fraudulent.

The Gorgas have a history of failed business ventures and often claim to be victims of scams, raising suspicions.

Joe and Melissa blame Teresa's husband, Luis Ruelas, for business troubles, but many believe that Joe didn't invest any money in the family's failed pizza oven venture.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey once again made headlines, this time involving cast members and scandalous business ventures. Joe Gorga, husband of housewife Melissa Gorga, recently revealed that he had fallen victim to a scam in a business venture that went wrong. Joe had been enthusiastically promoting an upcoming comedy show scheduled to take place at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club in Las Vegas. However, Brad himself took to Instagram to warn the public that this show was a fraudulent scheme and not a legitimate event. The link that Joe had shared with fans turned out to be a fraudulent scam, deceiving people into parting with their money for a non-existent show. The Gorgas have frequently found themselves in the spotlight for their involvement in failed business ventures, often labeling them as scams and claiming to be victims. It is hard to believe that every unsuccessful business endeavor they encounter is merely a coincidence.

Joe Gorga Put On Blast For Comedy Show Scam



Since joining the show in season 3, the Gorgas have advocated their entrepreneurial business ventures. However, the couple has been involved in many failed business ventures, which have taken the spotlight one too many times. This time around, Joe openly promoted a "comedy show" that he and Magic Mike Live! Host Jaclyn Marfuggi was to perform alongside Dolores Catania's ex-husband Frank Catania as a special guest. Garrett wasted no time in alerting the public on social media that this, indeed, was a fake show. Garrett said in an Instagram post: "No one knows who you are in the comedy world, nor are you working at my club. Remove these ads immediately," tagging Joe and Jaclyn. The reality TV star immediately took to social media to "explain" what happened with this recent scam. Joe claims that he was scammed and sent fake contracts to perform at this comedy show, with Melissa emphasizing Joe is just as much a victim as the people who spent their money on this non-existent show.

According to Deadline, Joe's rep revealed that Joe and Frank fell victim to a scam with their fans being deceived into purchasing tickets for the show in question. Joe has asserted that his attorney is to blame. Despite claiming to be a victim, Joe has already assured fans they will receive a refund. However, the issue lies in that only the scammers control the funds, rendering Joe's promises false. In the video shared by Joe, fans can see Melissa, Frank, and Joe Benigno, Margaret Joseph's husband, discussing the unfortunate incident. Fans are only days away from seeing how the RHONJ men handle being in hot water ahead of the highly anticipated BravoCon.

Joe and Melissa Blame Luis Ruelas For More Business Troubles



During Season 13, the family drama was back at an all-time low for Teresa, Luis, Joe, and Melissa. Joe did not hesitate to let fans and friends in on his issues with his sister and her new husband. On the show, Joe said that he presented a business idea to Luis to create pizza ovens in memory of his and Teresa's father, who passed away in 2020, but that Luis "cheated" him out of the business deal.

During the season 13 reunion, Teresa made it clear that the issue was that her brother Joe did not put any money into getting this business off the ground, unlike her now husband. Teresa said: "My brother came up with this idea for this pizza oven. He said, 'I want to do it with my sister,' and Luis said, 'OK.' He put out $250,000, but then he spoke to our attorney and was like, 'OK, what percentage should I give Joey?'" Teresa recalled. "And they came up with five percent, and my brother went nuts. He wanted 50 percent. And then I called my brother, I'm like, 'Luis put out all the money, what are you doing? If you want half, you need to put half in.' And he didn't want to."

It's evident how this problem could have been resolved with Joe putting in half to own half of the business rightfully but declined that offer. However, the Gorgas positioned themselves as victims. Melissa said in a confessional: "We were like, so hopeful for this new beginning with them (Teresa and Luis). He was like, 'They stole it from me.' It was very sad because I feel this guy has no one."

Bad Business Has Following the Gorgas Since Joining 'RHONJ'



Joe and Melissa are no strangers to scrutiny since joining the show. The couple has been blamed for false storylines and hiding the truth behind their business ventures to maintain the wholesome image they work hard to portray on the show. Back in season 6, the Gorgas presented to fans that they were joining the "trash business," but this business venture was never mentioned again after the season ended. No sooner did the reality TV star find himself in the hot seat again regarding misleading social media posts about real estate.

In 2020, Page Six reported that Joe had posted photos online of a home that he claimed he had remodeled and designed. When he was called out for not having anything to do with the homes posted, Joe wasted no time to blame his social media manager for falsifying this information. Photographers came forward proving the photos belonged to them from projects that were completed several years before Joe's social media postings.

Nadav Havakook told Page Six, "[Joe] definitely did not have permission to use my images. The photo shoot was for my client Design Depot." The Gorgas' history of pointing the finger at others for their bad business choices is ongoing, just like the latest comedy show scandal. BravoCon will be an excellent opportunity for the Gorgas to be honest about the many issues that they have found themselves in the middle of before the premiere of the upcoming 14th season.

All seasons of RHONJ can be streamed on Peacock.