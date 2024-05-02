The Big Picture John Fuda claims to be Teresa Giudice's storyline in Season 14 of RHONJ.

The ongoing family drama between the Giudices and Gorgas is causing division among the cast.

Fuda suggests that without him, Giudice would not have a storyline this season.

Teresa Giuidce has been a star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the beginning of the reality series, and her storylines have arguably carried the franchise. Whether it is fighting with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, or going to jail for her ex-husband, Joe Giudice's, crime, viewers have always been engaged. Now, John Fuda, who joined the show in Season 13 with his wife Rachel Fuda, thinks that he is the only reason she has a storyline in Season 14.

Fuda was talking to Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their podcast Two Ts in a Pod. It was there that Fuda made the claim about Giudice's storyline being connected back to him. Judge and Mellencamp wanted to know if he was a messier Housewives' husband than Gorga and Fuda said that this season he was “being attacked” and that's why he was dragging Giudice in the trailer.

From there, he went on to claim he was Giudice's storyline. “I feel like I’m Teresa’s storyline. If it wasn’t for me, what else would she have?” His wife wasn't as vocal about the season (or whether or not her husband was right) but she did say that the divide this season made it hard on the cast and the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Team Teresa vs. Team Melissa on 'RHONJ'

The back and forth between Giudice and Gorga has gone on for years with Gorga seemingly never doing anything right in Giudice's eyes. Season 13 was their boiling point when Giudice didn't ask Gorga to be in her wedding initially and then didn't invite her mother to the wedding.

The Gorgas were done with how Giudice was treating them and seemingly both parties cut each other out. So that makes filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey difficult. From what we know of Season 14, the two camps are very much divided among the cast too, and while Andy Cohen has said it works out on the show, that is yet to be seen. And maybe Fuda will be Giudice's storyline, we just don't know.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres May 5 on Bravo. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

