Across The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, there have been cast members who have endured a long career thanks to their over-the-top made-for-TV personality. They bring the excitement that fans tune in for. Then, there are the cast members who lean into the authenticity of the job. They are willing to invite the cameras into their homes, but they're not the giant personality. They're real. They don't always make it when cast changes occur because if the job is to make juicy television, they don't fulfill the brief.

One such case is Kathy Wakile. As quite possibly the realest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she was invited into the fold when the story started to shift toward Teresa Giudice. When the Manzo family story began to crumble, the show still needed a Jersey family to follow, as it was the premise of this franchise. Enter cousin Kathy and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Little did we know that this family had an immense history of drama that only needed a reality camera to help it bubble over.

Kathy Wakile Was a Casulaty of War on 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was the first of a few regrouping seasons. With the departure of Dina Manzo and Danielle Staub, a new storyline was needed. Wakile and Gorga became the newest members of the group, originally serving to be family foils for the Giudices. Pandora's box was opened as jealousy, hatred, and animosity became the focus. By bringing in the past, viewers truly witnessed how dysfunctional this family was. And this was after seeing the mess that Manzos had previously made.

If Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were warring factions, Kathy Wakile was meant to serve as Switzerland. While the ultimate resolution is a family shattered to pieces, Kathy Wakile became a casualty in the Giudice-Gorga war. She became a punching bag. Her loyalty was tested, she was unfairly treated, and her non-volatile personality avoided confrontations when possible. As the new face in the bunch, cousin Kathy was wrongly deemed a troublemaker when it was her cousin who created the chaos. With a slight bias against her, Wakile was never quite given a fair shake at establishing herself. The manner in which Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, treated her was unfathomable. Was it because he was furious that Kathy and Melissa hadn't told her they were asked to be on the show ahead of time? Seems a bit petty, don't you think?

Teresa Giudice always wanted to be the center of attention. When her family came on the show, the real dastardly side of her emerged. She didn't want to share her platform with anyone, especially her family. Yes, Teresa will forever be jealous of Melissa, but the way that she tried to use her celebrity to out-food the family foodie proved just how far the villain's delusion rides. The moment that Kathy accused Teresa of lifting some of her recipes from her mother and not Teresa's, it was gloves off, claws out. Most people would be in their feelings and move on. Not Teresa Giudice. Once she was made to look wrong, Kathy became an enemy. And if you didn't think Teresa Giudice holds on to grudges, just ask the sprinkle cookies. This was her passion project. So when you have another member of the family who has a panache for food, Kathy wasn't family or even a peer, she was a rival. There's a reason why Kathy Wakile can maintain a side hustle in the food industry while Teresa has been forced to change passions when they don't take off as she pleases.

Kathy Wakile Was the Family Glue