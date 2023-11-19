The Big Picture Lauren Manzo and husband Vito Scalia are getting a divorce after being separated for over a year, despite denying rumors previously.

Lauren Manzo and her husband Vito Scalia are in the middle of a divorce and sources are now saying that the two had been separated for over a year. Manzo, who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside her mother, Caroline Manzo, married Scalia in 2015. The two share a daughter, Marchesa "Markie" Scalia together and had, for the most part, been trying to deny any rumors about there being issues in their marriage. According to sources close to the couple, their marriage troubles began a year ago.

In 2022, Scalia responded to claims that the couple were no longer functioning as a couple by saying the following: “It’s not true. We are married, live together [and] raise our daughter happily. We would appreciate [it] if you didn’t feed into the rumors in an attempt to protect our daughter from any unnecessary heartache in the future," he said. Despite Scalia's claim, sources close to the couple stated that Manzo wanted the split and that the two had been seeing other people. The same source claim that Scalia's family is not a fan of Manzo.

“Their divorce was a long time coming,” a different source told The U.S. Sun. “They’ve been separated for more than a year.” This was confirmed in the court documents that stated that Scalia and Manzo "experienced irreconcilable differences for a period of at least six months which caused the breakdown of their marriage.” In Scalia's statement in the documents, he went on to state “It is apparent that the marriage should be dissolved as there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia Reportedly Split Due to Differing Family Values

Outside of their year of struggles, one of the insiders stated that Scalia would not be present at family gatherings with the Manzo family. One of the things that fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can remember is how close the Manzo family was. Lauren being with mother, father, and her brothers is still seemingly important to her. The insider stated that Scalia "wasn’t present at family gatherings, and he would spend a lot of time in New York with his family and their business,” and that was weighing on his relationship. “She started hinting at marital problems long before the news broke about their divorce. Some friends picked up on it, and this wasn’t a shock to her family since they were all in the know about what was really going on,” the insider continued, adding that she’d “rather talk about the positive things in her life than her marriage.”

Filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped earlier this Fall. All past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

