Vito filed court documents in September to dissolve their marriage due to irreconcilable differences.

In response to the news, Lauren posted a video on Instagram stating that they had been separated for a long time and they plan to co-parent their daughter and maintain privacy.

Lauren Manzo and her husband Vito Scalia have announced they are getting a divorce after eight years of marriage. The star of Real Housewives of New Jersey and Manzo’d With Children responded to the initial complaint from her now-estranged husband, Vito,36, who filed court documents days prior. Rumors had been circulating for years that the couple had already been separated. Vito's absence from Lauren's social media postings over the past year had thrown doubt on whether the pair were still a couple. The divorce papers issued by Vito in a New Jersey court confirmed the end of their marriage and the reason for the split. “The parties have experienced irreconcilable differences for at least six months which has caused the breakdown of their marriage, and the marriage should be dissolved as there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation," Vito's documents stated. Responding to her husband’s court filings for divorce, Lauren, 35, spoke out in a video posting shared via Instagram. “By now you guys have seen the news that has broken. I just want to let you guys know we’re all good. This has been done for a very long time. The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page. This is something that we did together," she said. Lauren added she and Vito, still “love and respect each other” and plan to “move forward as a family," adding, "All that matters to us is that our daughter is happy and healthy." She also asked for privacy.

Instagram Was a Tale-Tell Sign of Lauren and Vito's Split

Speculation about the couple having problems with their marriage has been driven mostly by social media. Fans, commentators, and Lauren herself have all raised concerns. On March 20, 2023, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, shared a photo of herself, with her husband Vito, and their daughter Marchesa on her Instagram page. The family was celebrating Vito’s 36th birthday around the kitchen table with a clink of glasses. While their daughter Markie’s face is partially visible in the frame, Lauren and Vito’s hands and arms are all that could be visible. However, this was the first sight of Vito, albeit a right upper limb, on Lauren’s social media in a very long time. It now looks to be the last photo of her husband after Vito filed for divorce.

According to The U.S. Sun Lauren and Vito are still living together in their marital home that they purchased in 2016, in Wayne, New Jersey. The court documents included the same addresses in the documents. Lauren and Vito wed in July 2015. The two met through Lauren's older brother Albie, who was Vito’s best friend and college roommate. The announcement of their divorce comes only days before Lauren, along with the entire Manzo family, flew to Italy for the Albie's wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco. Instagram photos show that Albie and Chelsea arrived in Rome on October 18 on a sightseeing trip, before heading north of the country to Umbria for the wedding. The rest of the Manzo family traveled to Rome separately. Albie's younger brother, Chris, and his girlfriend, Lia Alessandra, arrived together, while Lauren traveled with her daughter, Marchesa. Vito won't be attending the wedding. Family members and fellow RHONJ alums Dina Manzo, Chris Laurita, and Jacqueline Laurita also appeared not to be invited to the wedding. However, Jacqueline’s daughter, Ashlee Holmes, was in attendance.

The marriage of Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia has been well documented through the Manzo reality show Manzo’d With Children. Soon after their first wedding anniversary, the couple moved into their new home and out of her parents’ house. However, Lauren would remain in close contact with her mother.

Different Values May Have Led to the Split

Speaking on The Daily Dish, in 2016, Lauren explained dished on life as a newlywed. "The new house is great. It's going great. I'm surprised at how much of a neat freak I am, although it's only been a couple of weeks," she admitted. "We're happy there, and I find that I'm alone a lot 'cause Vito works so much, so I do still see my mom a lot. We'll have dinner and things like that." In the early days of Lauren and Vito’s marriage, Lauren often complained on social media about being “alone” all the time while Vito was busy working long hours.

In 2016 when Lauren was expecting their first child, she posted several photos on Snapchat, of her meals and watching TV at home with the captions. “Spaghetti, dinner for 1," one post read. "Spaghetti, me, myself and I," another read. "Spend too much time alone," she added in another. In other posts, Lauren wrote, "Making “dinner for 1," and "On my couch, again.”

In the years following, rumors kept spreading that Lauren and Vito were having problems in their marriage, and the fact that they rarely posted themselves together on social media only added more fuel. In 2019, Lauren’s mother spoke on her son's podcast, Dear Albie. The former RHONJ star addressed the rumors head-on. “Hey, spoiler, Lauren and Vito are still very much married. Everybody seems [to ask], ‘[Are] Lauren and Vito married?’ They are very much married. Lauren just doesn’t post a lot because she doesn’t want to hear your bulls–t. Plain and simple. We deal with a lot of bulls–t and she doesn’t want to hear it," Caroline said.

In August 2020, Caroline while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen again came to her daughter's defense. “The Manzo family is alive and well and happy. We’re growing and expanding. Lauren and Vito and, of course, their 3-year-old daughter Markie are doing well and great. Vito Scalia and his deli and his restaurant are still there. Lauren Manzo and her salons are still there,” she told the host.

Things have changed since Caroline spoke about her daughter’s marriage three years ago. However, the focus now for the Manzo family is the celebration of a new marriage for Albie.