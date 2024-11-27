The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga isn't exactly happy with people claiming she buys Instagram followers. Kiki Barth from The Real Housewives of Miami claimed that she saw Gorga buying followers despite not knowing her name while on Watch What Happens Lives. The cast of The Real Housewives of Miami was there to do a live show and when it got to one of the games that pop up on the series, it seemed as if shots were fired at Gorga. Especially since Barth couldn't even separate Gorga from Teresa Giudice.

Host Andy Cohen asked which of the Bravo stars did the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami think bought followers. Barth threw shade at Gorga while calling her "not Teresa, the other one." She claimed that she's "seen it myself." And Cohen pointed out that Alexia Nepola had also said that same thing in the past. Other housewives have said the same too and each time, Gorga seemingly responds to those who lobby these claims at her. Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai also made a similar claim about Gorga, which she snapped back at.

After Barth's comments went viral online, Gorga posted an image of Mariah Carey with the quote "I don’t know her" on her Instagram stories. Her fans connected this back to Gorga, claiming she didn't even know Barth. It is worth noting that three different housewives have said the same thing around the same time that recasting rumors about The Real Housewives of New Jersey popped up.

Melissa Gorga Has Pushed Back at Chanel Ayan For This In the Past

Chanel Ayan in The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 Episode 7. Image Courtesy of Bravo.

On Gorga's podcast On Display, she talked about Ayan's remarks about her followers and talked about how she would never attack someone for having a lot of followers. “I would never come at anybody because they had a lot of followers, and assume that they did something wrong to get them,” she said about Ayan at the time . “I know Chanel’s not a weak-minded individual. She’s a tough, strong woman. I’ve seen her on the show.”

Gorga went on to note that Ayan does have a snarky personality, and that is why fans love her, but that she was confused as to why Ayan was coming for her. “She’s snarky and I think she’s great at what she does. So I don’t … really get it,” she said. “So hit me up, girl, if you ever want to talk, because I’m confused.” You can see Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

