The Real Housewives of New Jersey will go down as being one of the best franchises in Bravo history, but I think we can all agree that the earlier seasons are way better. Recently, I decided to start the reality show from the beginning again - and I was astonished. Seasons 1 and 2 are almost incomparable to the rest of the show. Everything was golden. The specific cast, the Italian family values, the holiday episodes, and even the drama. Season 3 had a different vibe to it, and re-watching really opened my eyes - I think the Gorga family was the issue from the jump.

When I watched the show the first time around, I was a bit iffy about Melissa and Joe Gorga, especially knowing that they kept their joining Season 3 a secret from Teresa Giudice. Still, I understood the family feud of both sides. Watching the second time around, you notice things that you typically would not.

Melissa Is a Master Manipulator

Image via Bravo

In my opinion, it is hard to think that Melissa's intentions were pure once she joined the cast. Her first confessional is a dig at her sister-in-law. If she and Joe really wanted to make amends with Teresa, then I do not think Melissa would come out swinging. Everything felt very calculated - the reason why the first two seasons thrived was because of the authenticity. Each cast member showed the messy parts of their family dynamic and dysfunctional moments. Once Melissa joined, something shifted.

I noticed that there were moments when Joe clearly either missed his sister or felt sympathy for her and wanted to work on the relationship, but Melissa would quickly shut it down. Melissa always either had something negative to say about Teresa whenever she was brought up or constantly reminded Joe why he should not forgive her. My first time watching the show, I understood where Melissa was coming from because their sister-in-law dynamic was practically non-existent, but this time around, I realized that Melissa had an agenda - to alienate Teresa. She even managed to turn Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita against Teresa. If Melissa really did want to mend their relationship, not only would she have wanted her husband and his sister to rekindle, but she would have wanted their friend group to unite as one. If you re-watch, the agenda is clear as day.

Lies, Lies, and More Lies

Image via Bravo

Multiple scenes shocked me. The Gorga's christening in Season 3 was a wild ride from the moment it started to the moment it ended in tears. All Teresa did was congratulate her family, and Joe freaked out. I noticed Melissa rolled her eyes and pushed the narrative that Teresa was to blame for the mishap that occurred. From what I saw, Joe was at fault. This is similar to the moment in Season 5 when things got physical. Melissa blamed Teresa for Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice tackling each other, but Joe Gorga charged first. Do you see a similar pattern? Joe Gorga starts drama - and Melissa blames his sister.

I had also noticed that Melissa's sisters gossiped about Teresa at any chance they could. If Teresa was caught gossiping about Melissa, she was "destroying the family". The hypocrisy is painfully noticeable. Melissa had even stooped as low as to contact Danielle Staub to dig up dirt on Teresa's name. Yet, she has always claimed to keep the peace. All of this rubbed me the wrong way while watching, but the one factor that bothered me the most was Melissa and Joe had acted like Teresa never reached out, until they joined the show. During my re-watch, I saw Melissa in the background of Audriana Giudice's christening in Season 2, episode 13, Gia Giudice's birthday party in Season 2, episode 5, and Teresa's housewarming party in Season 2, episode 8. To me, Melissa is a liar.

I'm very glad that I decided to re-watch RHONJ. My choice to start the show from the beginning had nothing to do with Teresa and Melissa. I just wanted to see the nostalgia of the franchise. However, re-watching opened my eyes. You notice a lot that you typically wouldn't the first time around.

