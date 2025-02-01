The Real Housewives of New York has reached the point of no return. The entire cast was so completely broken that everyone had to get the boot, and Bravo had to start from the ground up with a brand-new cast. The final season involving the OG's was atrocious and hard to watch because nobody could get along or swallow their pride. However, Season 15, which just wrapped up filming, is not quite receiving the ratings they had hoped for, due to fans' animosity that they are watching an all-new cast. The unfortunate situation of this cast unwilling to overcome their personal issues and refusing to work together reminds me of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I just hope that the New Jersey franchise is not met with the same fate.

We can all agree that RHONJ is a broken cast, with a very slim chance that these women will patch up their issues, but if the cast of New Jersey gets the RHONY treatment, then we will never know, and there will forever be unfinished business throughout the franchise.

There Is Too Much History Within 'RHONJ'

According to Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice, open casting calls for RHONJ have been happening throughout their state. Both Jackie and Teresa know people who have been in contact with people auditioning for Season 15. This is very upsetting news for me, and I'm sure thousands of other fans, because that means there is a very real possibility that RHONJ, as we know it, is over. Everything feels very unfinished. We have been watching this group of women for so long now, that firing all of them would be too much of an abrupt ending to such an unfinished business, which is where RHONY messed up.

If you are going to bring on completely new women, it has to be done gradually over time, so that we can get used to them. Firing an entire cast after we, as fans, have gone through the good and the bad with them feels wrong to me. I do not understand how Bravo can just expect us to accept that so easily and move on, watching practical strangers replace such iconic housewives. If RHONJ does get completely rebooted, I think the franchise will be over. There are too many unanswered questions and "what if?" moments to start over. What if Teresa and Joe Gorga eventually reunite? What if Dolores Catania finally chooses a side and stops playing Switzerland? There are too many outcomes, possibilities, and overall too much history for RHONJ to just throw everything away and start over.

'RHONY' Went Downhill… Fast

Ever since Season 15 of RHONY wrapped up with filming, I have seen nothing but negative comments regarding the new cast and the overall storylines. I agree that this season was unappealing and incomparable to the juicy drama that the OG cast brought us, which is why it would not be smart to give New Jersey the same treatment. I know that Season 14 of RHONJ was almost painful to watch, however, they still have time to push their egos aside and try to make this work, for the sake of the show. As I stated before, there are multiple outcomes and possibilities for Season 15, but if they all get fired, we will never know. And due to the amount of backlash Bravo has received for revamping RHONY, the smart decision would be to keep RHONJ as it is.

We have all seen what has happened to RHONY. It would be a shame to watch RHONJ, another iconic franchise, go down the same path. If the entire New Jersey cast does receive the same fate, I do not see the new cast lasting long. I think it will be the end of RHONJ as we know it.

