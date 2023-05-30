Although Vanderpump Rules may be hogging the buzz during its three-part reunion, with the second part coming to audiences on Wednesday, we mustn't overlook the exciting and forced gettogether between the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Despite it being a slower season than most, Andy Cohen is bound to drag the drama out of the women when they sit down with him tonight to discuss all things Season 13.

Today, Bravo dropped a clip of the women talking about perhaps the most argued-over topic from this season - Margaret Josephs’s “arsenal” of information. In a cursed game of telephone come to life, one piece of scandalous information was passed through the group before causing several blow-ups throughout the season. Blame is passed around the green couches with much of it being directed at new cast member Danielle Cabral. As Cabral and fellow newbie Rachel Fuda go head-to-head about who the faker person is, Cohen cuts them off with what sounds like an interesting insight before the clip cuts out. As Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Josephs look on silently, it’s our guess that they’re thinking the same thing as us – please don’t let this dominate the reunion.

The latest season saw several changes in the lives of the women on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as Giudice moved towards the altar with her now-husband Luis Ruelas and Catania got serious with her new Irish boyfriend. This year, instead of choosing a tropical locale, the gang went to Ireland for their trip where Catania showed them around and rented out an old (and possibly haunted) castle. As one could expect from the franchise, the strained family dynamics between Gorga and Giudice reared its ugly head with much of the season being a push-pull between the two ending with the Gorga’s passing on Giudice’s wedding. Ex-regular Jackie Goldschneider returned as a friend alongside Jennifer Fessler.

Image via Bravo

RELATED: First 'The Randall Scandal' Trailer Brings the Fall of 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent's Ex

What Else Does Bravo Have On the Way?

‘Tis the season to be a Bravo fan as we’re knee-deep in dramatic reunions with Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The Real Housewives of Atlanta picked up about a month ago and a brand-new group of women will be holding apples on The Real Housewives of New York which comes out in July. We’ll also have our eyes peeled for the arrival of Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip as well as an installment that will only feature the long-loved original ladies of The Real Housewives of New York.

Catch the clip from the first part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion below and catch it tonight on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST before it streams on Peacock beginning tomorrow.