Bravo fans are working double time as they’re currently knee-deep in two drama-heavy reunions. This week not only sees the conclusion of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion but also marks the second showdown between the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Last week, host and mediator Andy Cohen focused much of the episode on the rift between new wives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, and a clip released today reveals that Fuda will once again be at the center of another argument with fellow wife, Jennifer Aydin.

It’s a battle of plastic surgery – specifically nose jobs – in the sneak peek of tonight’s episode with Fuda confronting Aydin on comments she made surrounding her rhinoplasty. Immediately deflecting, as only Aydin can do, she spins her words as “coffee talk” and changes the subject to hurl accusations at Fuda. As Aydin rattles on, even offering Cohen pictures to prove her side of the story, the host and the rest of the women are visibly annoyed at her long-windedness with Cohen saying “She’ll run out of gas in a second”. While the other gals exchange glances and giggles, it’s worth noting that Teresa Giudice is sitting off to the side of the couch with a vacant look in her eyes, perhaps getting herself in the mindset for what’s to come.

As anyone who’s seen more than 20 minutes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will know, the show’s mainstay of drama for the last 10 years has been the strained relationship between Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. This past season saw Giudice marrying Luis Ruelas, a move that only further divided her from her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law. The final episode of the thirteenth season was a blow-up between the families with the Gorgas revealing that they would not be in attendance at the couple’s wedding and Ruelas making a bizarre claim that he had hired a private investigator to look into every member of the cast. With filming set to begin on the show’s fourteenth season any day now, production has been put on hold as members are refusing to sign their contracts - presumably due to the drama between the two families.

Image via Bravo

What’s Next for Bravo-Lovers?

Just because Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of New Jersey are winding down doesn’t mean that Bravo doesn’t have plenty of other terrific content on the way for its fans. Currently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is in the early days of its fifteenth season with things just beginning to heat up. Audiences are also looking forward to the return of Tamra Judge in the approaching seventeenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County as well as a completely new cast and story in The Real Housewives of New York.

Check out the clip for the second part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion below and catch it on Bravo tonight.