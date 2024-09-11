Gia Giudice was a much more active part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 14. Her mother, Teresa Giudice, has always had her daughters as part of the show, but Gia got to have her own confessionals, was part of the drama, and had her mother's back in situations that typically the children of Bravo would not be a part of. Now, she is going on her mother's podcast to talk about how the "critics" who think this is odd are just jealous of her relationship with her mother and that's why they have an issue.

Gia went on Turning the Tables With Teresa Giudice and the conversation turned to Giudice's co-stars, who think it is odd that Gia this involved in the show. Giudice's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, stated that it was "f**king weird." During the show, Giudice was targeting John Fuda, and he used Gia as an example to try and get Giudice to understand a situation. It backfired and Gia even joined in to tell everyone to stop using her name. At the time, Gorga said “She’s a child; why are you talking to a child about adult conversations?” Mel further emphasized, “It’s so f**king weird that a child is even –” and she went on to finish with “That’s so f**king weird.”

Now, Giudice and Gia are talking about how the concern about her involvement in things comes from their own jealousy, and they keep thinking of her as a child. “I think [people] just refer to me as that because they still picture me as like the 8-year-old that was like on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Obviously, that’s not the case,” Gia said on Turning the Tables. “I’ve now graduated from college, I’m two years out of college. I’m working. I’m very much an adult.” She added, “But the people who also say that about me are just, they’re very insecure and jealous. And they’re jealous because they don’t have somebody like me on their side.”

Giudice Believes They're Jealous of Her Relationship with Her Mother

Gia Giudice thinks that the reason for this is that she will defend Giudice in these situations:

"They’re probably jealous of our relationship and how I have your back and how I shut people down. Because I’m very quick and smart with my words and I know what to say in situations.”

Gia went on to say that she hasn't ever shied away from sharing her opinions in the past. “I’ve always voiced my opinion, and I’ve always had my mother’s back. I will always defend my mother. If you don’t like it, then you should tell your kid to come on and stick up for you too,” Gia stated. “They just get weird because I’m very good with my words. I don’t play,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

