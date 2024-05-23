The Big Picture Fans blame Margaret Josephs for creating division on RHONJ, affecting ratings.

Teresa Giudice's feud with her brother and sister-in-law adds to the ongoing drama.

The divide among the cast leads to a drop in viewership as tensions rise.

The tension between The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast seems to take a toll on ratings. Reality Blurb reports that ratings had taken a historic nosedive with the latest episodes of the reality series, and the fans are shifting the blame on Margeret Josephs, calling it the ‘Margeret Josephs effect." Other fans have blamed the divided cast on the ratings, such as the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud, and the friendship breakdown between Josephs, Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider.

Filming the new season was tense, as the feud between Giudice and the Gorgas was about to reach its peak. Giudice refused to film with Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law. The show has focused on their decade-long feud, but fans point fingers at Josephs for creating an us-versus-them dynamic, forcing the cast to pick between Jospehs or Giudice. The latest episode saw Giudice’s absence from her brother’s birthday party. However, the episode largely focused on the Josephs’ and Rachel Fuda’s displeasure that Giudice and Jess Fessler had a nice talk.

The divide caused the episode to earn 0.699 million viewers, according to X user TheRealityTVGuru. The premiere earned 0.837 million viewers, before dropping to 0.740 episodes according to Spoiler TV. It seems like Andy Cohen’s statement that the divide on RHONJ worked better than The Real Housewives of Potomac means very little.

The ‘RHONJ’ Stars Are Not Friends

The Real Housewives of New Jersey always had drama between them, with Dolores Catania caught in the middle. Goldschneider recently opened up about the divide as she fell out with Josephs and Gorga. Catania has also teased the “biggest fight” she ever had with Josephs on the show. However, drama seems to be following Giudice following last season’s reunion, which saw her husband Luis Ruelas get exposed for hiring private investigators to find dirt on the other cast, causing tension between Giudice and the Fudas. The cast are not friends with each other, but they are definitely not friends with Giudice.

The feud between Giudice and the Gorgas is not getting better, especially with her brother being “disgusted” with her for stating that their deceased parents said that she was on the right side of the feud. She also ends up on Joseph’s bad side as she calls her a “sociopath” for calling her son. There was a development in the Gorga vs Giudice feud when the sister-in-law called out Giudice for allegedly leaking stories about RHONJ with Jennifer Aydin. It seems like Giudice is only on Fessler’s good side and no one else's, as even Danielle Cabral wants nothing to do with her anymore.

Hopefully, the tension eases as the season progresses, but with all the drama surrounding the cast, it seems to be easier said than done. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays on Bravo. All episodes can be streamed on Peacock.WATCH ON PEACOCK