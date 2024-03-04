The Big Picture 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' premiere postponed to May 5th, rumored on @rhonjobsessed Instagram.

Season 14 to focus on drama between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, both expected to return.

Conflict continues among cast members with heated exchanges and physical altercations, leading to filming suspension.

Fans eagerly anticipating the return of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey were surprised by the postponement of the reality show's expected February 2024 premiere. Instead, rumors suggest it will now debut on Sunday, May 5th. Though this hasn't been officially confirmed, with the information surfacing via the @rhonjobsessed Instagram page with the caption: "Expect an official announcement from Bravo soon! #RHONJ." An article published on Parade last February had previously speculated that the show might not return until late 2024 or even early 2025.

Season 14 promises to be filled with heightened drama, building on the tensions witnessed in Season 13, particularly the strained relationship between Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. Following the explosive events of the last reunion, speculation arose among fans about the potential departure of either Teresa or Melissa from the show. Given the apparent lack of resolution between them, it seemed improbable that they could continue filming together after such a volatile season. However, both sisters-in-law are expected to return, likely motivated by the allure of substantial paychecks and the spotlight.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Season 14 of 'RHONJ' Promises Focus on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice Estrangement

An insider, speaking to US Weekly, revealed that Melissa and Teresa maintained a notable distance from each other at the first major group event of the season. They are believed to continue with the silent treatment for as long as they can and film as little as possible with each other, which both have confirmed in separate interviews. However, despite the absence of drama between the sisters-in-law, viewers shouldn't be worried that they won't witness enough catfights, and they can expect no shortage of conflict elsewhere.

This is a group of women who, for the most part, wouldn't naturally choose to spend time with each other and frequently find themselves at odds, resulting in plenty of heated exchanges, name-calling, and confrontations. One good example of that, which may have resulted in postponing the release date of Season 14, was a fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. According to an insider, the two engaged in a heated altercation over a shared hairdresser and allegations that Danielle failed to donate money to a charity event. The situation escalated to the point where Jennifer allegedly pushed Danielle. Reportedly, Jennifer suffered minor injuries, including light "bleeding," during the altercation, prompting Bravo to temporarily suspend filming involving the two stars.

Also returning to the show are Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda, along with “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler. Goldschneider, a once close friend of both Gorga and Josephs, is now on the outs with both and has befriended her former enemy, Giudice. There are also two new cast members: Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

