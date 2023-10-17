The Big Picture Social media spoilers have taken away the element of surprise from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, robbing viewers of forming unbiased opinions based on the show.

Leaked footage and spoilers have influenced fans' biases and hindered the drama and excitement of key moments in RHONJ history, such as friendship revelations and cast conflicts.

The abundance of spoilers and unaired footage has caused viewers to complain about recycled storylines and an unoriginal feel to the show, forcing RHONJ to find a way to regain the element of surprise.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been in full motion and is filming Season 14, which airs on Bravo. In the era of social media, viewers can see more behind-the-scenes content, but how much is too much? Through social media, fans get an inside scoop on the upcoming season, but the hefty amount of information from the show hinders the viewer's experience. If the iconic table flip from Teresa Guidice during an argument with past housewife Danielle Staub had been exposed before airing, the reality TV stars would not have effectively evoked raw the emotion viewers authenticated. Reality TV is embedded with emotion being the foundation, but "spoilers" ruin the natural response to the action, hurting the once-beloved pastime. With so many reality TV shows, why does the drama among the RHONJ cast receive the most online exposure?

Revelations Spoils Upcoming Season 'RHONJ'

Before a new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey begins, viewers know which castmates were fighting each other. As the new season is filming, viewers have already "caught wind" of the drama between former best friends Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider. Viewers suspected that the pair were no longer friends after fans noticed Jackie and Teresa began liking and commenting on each other's social media posts. Jackie and Teresa have had a contentious relationship.

The two ladies had a major falling out during Season 11 when Teresa brought up alleged cheating allegations against Jackie's husband, Evan Goldschneider. Moreover, Margaret and Jackie can be seen in recent interviews with Us Weekly mentioning their current feud with one another. Viewers would have been surprised by this newly formed friendship, but social media ruined this great revelation. By the time the show airs, this potential-alliance shifting moment in RHONJ history will have lost most of its excitement.

The element of surprise is missing from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Without this element, fans are being robbed of the chance to form an opinion based on the show because social media has already influenced their bias. Another vital moment in the wheel of RHONJ is the drama that occurred between the cast at Bravocon in 2022. Online footage revealed that tensions were at an all-time high between the Gorgas and housewife, Jennifer Aydin. The footage doesn't give a clear explanation of what happened at the Bravo event, but viewers can see a drink being tossed and Joe Gorga shouting obscenities. With this comes the spoiler that there is animosity between these two housewives. However, Jennifer can be seen in recent online footage attending Melissa's latest fashion show, Envy.

Team Teresa or Team Melissa?

Long gone are the days of Bravo releasing mega trailers for the upcoming season of RHONJ and viewers needing to be made aware of what to expect. It's no secret that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is known for the spicy drama they bring, and this is why fans are eager to spoil the behind-the-scenes information and footage. The New Jersey ladies do not hold back when bringing the drama, whether they're flipping tables, throwing glass across a restaurant or spending a decade fighting over "sprinkled cookies," which could explain why fans are so eager to catch footage of this particular housewives' branch. Many fans want to take advantage of an opportunity to go viral and provide the vast online world with exclusive content. Therefore, these actions will affect viewership; many fans do not contemplate how this new era of "spoilers" is a big part of why reality TV is declining. Many online fans complain about the state of reality TV without acknowledging the damage social media spoilers add to it.

People don't have to be a RHONJ fan to know that many viewers are "Team Teresa" or "Team Melissa." The infamous reality TV duo has been on and off feuding with each other since Melissa joined the show back in Season 3. Melissa is Teresa's sister-in-law, married to Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga.

The X app, formerly known as Twitter, often has the #RHONJ as a trending topic because of the amount of footage being leaked every week. A quick sweep online would reveal the many theories, fan feuds, and speculations surrounding the favorite Garden State ladies past and present. Fans have too easy access to learn about the upcoming season's drama, which has caused the show to lose its "wow" factor.

Fans Complain About Recycled Storylines

Although many fans are over the decades-long feud between Teresa and Melissa, fans should consider the information overload that is being received by constant spoilers on RHONJ. The show needs help to have an authentic and fresh perspective due to unaired footage being leaked several months before the show's premiere. Although Season 14 isn't set to premiere until 2024, The Real Housewives of New Jersey needs to find a way to get back the element of surprise.

RHONJ was once known as the explosive and unpredictable show centered around "family" that's turned into a circus for TMZ. Until Bravo creates a resolve that causes the number of leaks to decrease, the Garden State ladies will always find their storylines to feel unoriginal to viewers. Fans collectively understand the damage spoilers can cause to a movie or TV show, which is why production tries to maintain a controlled set. Still, fans don't consider the equal damage that spoilers and unaired footage can cause reality television.