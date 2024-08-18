The Big Picture Jenn Fessler opposes a complete reboot of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Season 14 ratings were the worst due to ongoing feuds.

Fessler believes the show deserves another chance and can be saved.

If Jenn Fessler was in charge of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she would not do a full reboot of the beloved reality series. Speculations and rumours of the show undergoing a full reboot like The Real Housewives of New York circulated among fans after Andy Cohen’s “jokey” comment about potentially doing a full reboot. Although nothing has been decided, that does not stop fans from worrying about their favorite housewives’ future on the show. Some agree with the show doing a full reboot, but not everyone. Fessler does not want a complete reboot, and it is not because that means her job is on the line.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in terms of ratings is the worst season the show has ever had. The divide between cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral (with Dolores “Switzerland” Catania moving swiftly between both sides) was not an enjoyable watch. Fans grew tired of the ongoing feuds and the tension between the cast members, as they felt that the show had not evolved. With a reboot on the cards, the show could be back in its top form. Fans do not mind a reboot, and neither does Gorga.

Fessler sits with Dorinda Medley on her podcast Reality Checked with Dorinda Medley, and she shares her thoughts on the potential reboot. Fessler previously stated that there was “no more fun” when shooting RHONJ with a divided cast. However, she thinks that the show is worth another chance and could be saved.

A ‘RHONJ’ Reboot Is Still On The Cards

On the podcast, Medley asked, “What do you think about getting some fresh faces on the Housewives of New Jersey? You know that they rebooted all of New York, and people have very mixed feelings about that. I don’t think that they’ll reboot New Jersey. I don’t.”

“I don’t know,” Fessler replied, “I mean, there are way smarter minds than mine at Bravo who are gonna obviously make this call. I don’t know what it’s gonna look like. I think that viewers are so invested in Jersey. They were in New York, too, but at that point, when New York got rebooted, things had changed in New York. I think, you know, Dorinda Medley wasn’t on.”

She also adds, “Yeah. It can’t be helped. I have to speak the truth, but I think with New Jersey, the viewers are so invested, and they want to see more Jersey. They don’t want to see it, you know, in the shape that it’s in right now, so you know, if I’m making the decision, it’s not a complete reboot.”

The future of the show is still in the air following the watch party special that follows the reunion. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen, although there are no updates, tells fans to be patient. He says that Bravo is in “no rush” to start production on Season 15, and says, “You have to wait for great things.”

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

