The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has recently been in the news for her new business and she's talking about misconceptions. The reality star, who has been in a very public feud with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, recently announced that she was making her own sprinkle cookie business, inspired by the infamous fight between herself and Giudice. As part of of the press tour for her new business, Gorga spoke with Page Six about the cookies, what is happening with Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and what the biggest misconception about her is online.

Gorga, who joined the show during Season 3, has had a lot of allegations thrown against her. Especially because of her sister-in-law. Her fellow housewives believed that Gorga was an exotic dancer and she's had former business associates making claims about her as a business woman. Gorga opened her store Envy with a business partner but the two had disagreements that forced her business partner to step away from the store. Now, Gorga is clearing her name and told Page Six that those who think she isn't a hard worker are wrong and that she's worked hard throughout her life.

“I think that I get overshadowed sometimes. Everyone knows me from the Housewives and that’s very normal. I get it. But I’m actually a really really hard worker,” she told the outlet about what people think of her. Gorga then went on to talk about how much she has worked and even said that she's been working for most of her life. Gorga admitted that when she met Joe Gorga, she had 3 jobs. “I’ve been since I was a young girl. I’ve always had 3 jobs. When Joe met me, I had 3 jobs. I’ve always been very ambitious in that way.

Melissa Gorga Also Talked About a Potential New Cast for 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

During her interview with Page Six, Gorga was asked about the potential recasting of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Andy Cohen recently said there wouldn't be news for quite some time on the show but Gorga thinks that a mix between fresh faces and familiar ones is the best way to go. “I think that they would want, especially, we come from a very like long-standing franchise with very familiar faces. I feel like they would need a few[returning faces].”

Gorga went on to explain that she understands Bravo's intentions with the show but still thinks they should keep some of the wives we know and love. “I understand them wanting to do a little like mix-up because it’s time, obviously. But I think they would need to keep a few familiar faces, and that’s on by. I don’t know who or what they decide, but I would suggest they kept a few familiar faces. I think it would be very tricky.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Stream on Peacock