Dolores Catania is a fan favorite housewife on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And she was, for the majority of Season 14, one of the only women who was willing to film with every cast member and talk to them all. There was a deep divide in the cast after Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga refused to film with each other and now Catania is talking about the future of the show and if everyone will come back for Season 14 of the hit Bravo series.

After a timulutous Season 14, fans assumed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey would get the same treatment as The Real Housewives of New York City. The flagship series did a complete cast overhaul for Season 15 and had fans reengaged with the series. As of this moment, Catania has not heard anything about what is happening to the series. She was talking with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp about the situation and clarified that so far, no one knows anything.

As of this moment, Catania said she has heard "not one word" about who in the cast is coming back for Season 15 (via People). “I would like to see everybody come back,” she told Judge and Mellencamp. “I don't like change." This contradicts what Jennifer Aydin tried to say about her own place on the cast, which Andy Cohen had to debunk.

Dolores Catania Doesn't Think the Whole Cast Will Come Back

Given where Season 14 left off, it isn't surprising that the network wants a change and Catania was frank about her feelings on the divide in the cast. "It's an ensemble cast. When we're good, we're really good, so it's a shame that it's come to this,” she told the podcast. She went on to call it "bullsh*t" that cast members won't film together, alluding to the divide between Gorga and Giudice.

“You don't tell your boss who you're gonna work with...listen, you know what you signed up for,” Catania said. “Here's the thing, if you don't want to work with someone that's there, then don't go. You have the choice not to be there. You don't tell NBC, Bravo who you want on the show and who you don't — you don't do that."

