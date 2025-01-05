The Real Housewives of New Jersey feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga has surprising tension, according to Giudice. The two fought after Gorga tried to get into business with Giudice's new husband, Luis Ruelas, and the fallout resulted in Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, not attending Giudice and Ruelas' wedding. The divide left Season 14 of the show split between those on Giudice's side and those on Gorga's. Now, Giudice opened up about her brother on her podcast, Turning the Tables, where she talked to the hosts of All About the Real Housewives.

On the episode, she talked about how she did everything on her own when it came to her girls after her divorce from Joe Giudice. In the past, Gorga acted as if he had done a lot for Giudice and her daughters and the reality star pushed back at that, claiming that she gave Gorga her ex-husband's truck. “I gave him Joe’s truck [to repay him for work] he did at my house, and my ex is like, ‘Your brother took the truck?’ … He was so pissed because he’s like, ‘You could’ve sold that truck and kept the money for yourself.'”

She went on to claim that Gorga had not even bought her a birthday gift since marrying Melissa. “He never gave me anything. He’s never even bought me a birthday gift. Nothing … I mean, after he married Melissa, no, I don’t think so. Before Melissa, he used to buy me birthday gifts, I think. But after Melissa, no,” she said.

There Is No Repairing Her Relationship With Her Brother, Joe Gorga, to Teresa Giudice

Image via Bravo

Fans hoped that the siblings could stop fighting and reconnect on the show. But, according to Giudice, it is "too late now." She went on to talk about how when Joe and Melissa came on the show, it hurt because they did it behind her back. Giudice claimed that if her brother had come to her to talk about joining the show, she would have been supportive, but she says that it was "just not what I wanted my life to represent.”

Giudice said she would be devastated if her own girls went through something like this, but sent a message to all siblings. “Don’t be jealous of your sibling or don’t try to hurt your sibling or talk behind your sibling’s back,” she said. “My kids never watch the show … [But] I’m sure one day they will, and then they’ll see a lot of it … that’s one thing I don’t want to show my daughters.”

