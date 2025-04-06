When I first decided to give The Real Housewives of New Jersey a chance, I went in totally blind but with an open mind. I was not aware of how deep-rooted some of the friendships and relationships were. I did not know the cast super well, and I did not see any plotlines. However, although I had no idea about any of the RHONJ lore, I did know one thing for sure: two women who were supposed to be family hated each other.

That is right, the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga was so relevant that even someone like me, who had never seen the show before, knew about the hatred between these sisters-in-law. However, despite everything that happened between them in the early seasons, I truly believe that at one point in time, Teresa and Melissa did love each other and got along.

The Early Seasons of 'RHONJ' Seemed Doomed for Teresa and Melissa

Image via Bravo

Once Melissa joined the cast in Season 3, Teresa and Melissa's relationship can be described in one word: hatred. They could not even be in the same room without yelling and screaming. Their arguments ranged from something as serious as Melissa's son's christening being ruined or Teresa accusing Melissa of marrying Joe Gorga for money to something as ridiculous as throwing away sprinkled cookies. Regardless of how ridiculous or non-ridiculous their fights were, even a toddler would be able to tell there was pure hatred between them.

In fact, the kids were well aware. I remember when I finally arrived at the infamous Teresa VS. Melissa seasons, which ranged from Seasons 2 to 5, I felt sorry these two families could not merge and become a united front, but I felt worse for the Giudice and Gorga children involved. During a family party that everybody attended, Gia Giudice performed a song that she wrote in hopes of bringing her mother and her uncle back together. It was heartbreaking to watch because this was a little girl practically begging to have her family back. That one scene was filled with real and raw emotion, and I believe that was the turning point for Teresa and Melissa. We had some amazing seasons of these two becoming real friends afterward.

At One Time, 'RHONJ' Stars Teresa and Melissa Were Friends