Teresa Giudice is back in hot water when it comes to money and her husband. This time, with her new husband, Luis Ruelas. The star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey seems to be making the same mistakes again. It was revealed that Ruelas owes somewhere around $2.5 million dollars in back taxes. A judgment was filed against Giudice that was labeled “Division of Taxation vs Teresa Giudice.” A screenshot showed that a tax lien was issued for Giudice and the amount written on the document equaled upwards of $303,889.20 to Mercer County, New Jersey. This is yet another issue with taxes that Giudice is facing after having to pay off debts to the government back in 2023.

There is no reports yet on whether or not the back taxes would land on Giudice but the two did not sign a prenup when they got married. So technically whatever is Ruelas' is Giudice's and vice versa. The document has Giudice labeled as the "debtor" and issued the document on March 20 of this year. Since Ruelas and Giudice got married, the two have had a number of issues with taxes.

Recently, Giudice shared that before she married Ruelas, she did not look into his income or his own taxes prior to tying the knot. One of the reasons Giudice's went to jail was because her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, had business dealings in both of their names (that Giudice did sign) that led to her going to jail after being found guilty of financial fraud conspiracy, which included bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. The tax lien on their property is part of a larger issue with Giudice's approach to her marriage to Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice Doesn't Seem to Learn

Image via Luis Ruelas's official Instagram

With her ex-husband, Giudice found herself in hot water after not questioning him and their business dealings and just signing what he told her to (according to her). Now, she is just trusting of her new husband. On the Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik podcast recently, she shared that she did not look into Ruelas' money issues or income prior to getting married. “In a marriage, or in a partnership, you need someone that looks over everything,” she said. “Luis, you can tell he’s very anal. He does everything right, which I love that.”

The two also did not sign a prenup, citing "true love" on Watch What Happens Live and saying “No. I mean, I would if he said so. I’m so very easy about that. He definitely has more than me,” she said. “I would never take anything from him, I’m so not like that.”

You can see Giudice and Ruelas on old episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.