After a season filled with tension, it is obvious that the friend group that was formed for the Season 14 reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City will not walk away from Season 15 unscathed. Reboot star Ubah Hassan has been on a mission to determine which women in the group on the reality series she can trust, and which ones are "pigeons" running around spreading rumors and misinformation in the group. Brynn Whitfield is not on the friends list after she exposed Ubah's secret relationship last season, and it has been causing strain within the group ever since.

Ubah was often justified in her outrage this season, especially after she reminded her friends repeatedly that English is her second language, and when people speak over her, it derails her train of thought. Having asked her friends to make space for her to finish her thoughts before they interject, it's little wonder Ubah has been angry this season after Brynn frequently spoke over and interrupted her, often appearing to do so to bait her into a confrontation. As Ubah's irritation with her co-star grew, Brynn turned to Erin Lichy as an ally, and it hasn't brought out the best qualities in either lady as they head into Season 16. Whether they know it or not, Brynn and Erin have been leaning into horrible stereotypes in their ongoing efforts to make Ubah look like the instigator in every confrontation.

It's An Overused Term, But Brynn and Erin Really Are Mean Girls