The Big Picture Jenna Lyons brings a refreshing authenticity to The Real Housewives of New York City, unabashedly being herself and unafraid to stand out.

Despite her seemingly straight-edged appearance, Jenna is actually quite laid-back and unaffected by the presence of cameras, making her relatable and likable.

Jenna's unique fashion sense and personality make her a standout among the other women on the show, reminiscent of the earlier days of RHONY when glamour wasn't as emphasized.

Five out of the six women on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 prepared for their new roles as if they were taking the Bar Exam. Glam squads were in check, caviar was ordered, and tiffs were schemed. One woman, though, approached her new era with about the same preparation as I do when I run down the block at 10 p.m. to grab a pint of Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked ice cream and a Gatorade from the bodega. And that woman is the one and only Jenna Lyons.

From the outside looking in, she's seemingly the most straight-edged of the bunch, but as soon as we met Jenna, it is clear that her façade is nothing but, well, a façade. She's as loosey-goosey as they come, unchanged by the presence of cameras and unwilling to be anything but herself, "weird" quirks and all (though an aversion to dill is hardly a quirk). Perhaps the old saying of "being yourself" is true after all, as Jenna still seems to be the fan-favorite four episodes into the series. Dare we say she's the real dill?

Jenna Lyons Keeps It Real

For someone who seemed so out of reach to us initially, Jenna actually feels like the most level-headed and closest to the ground. Perhaps it's because she's spent a decent amount of time in front of the camera before. The Fashion Fund and Stylish with Jenna Lyons had us mostly focused on Jenna's fashion and design expertise. We'd get glimpses here and there of her personality, but only in fleeting moments that we wished would last for longer.

RHONY has finally beat down the door to the Jenna behind Jenna Lyons, and what we find inside is a person unafraid to be herself in a world where everyone's being shamed into being somebody else. Taking your job seriously and not liking certain foods isn't being quirky, it's just being human. Her story about being outed as gay in the New York Post and the way she handled that breach of privacy ended up being the same way she's handling being on the Real Housewives: with instinct, not thought.

Jenna's apartment—which the women visited in the first episode of the series—is the perfect extension of herself, and though some of the women thought her pad wasn't family-oriented enough, it represented more of her own personality than any of the other women combined. In that same vein, it's almost fitting that Jenna has become the standout of The Real Housewives of New York City, as she became a well-respected standout on the fashion scene as the former creative director and president of J.Crew, an out-of-the-ordinary thing to see at a time when it was mostly couture designers who were taking center stage.

Jenna Lyons Causes Drama Accidentally

When Jenna decided to leave Erin Lichy's rowdy house in the Hamptons to get some shut-eye before an important meeting early the next morning, she didn't make up an excuse when she returned. "I had a 6:30 call this morning, so I didn't wanna disturb you guys. You guys were partying, I went up to my room—the music is literally on top of my bedroom. I did not think you'd even notice; you guys were all adults, you can do what you want." That very straightforward explanation didn't appease the other women, though, who accused her of getting off easy in comparison to the way that Brynn Whitfield was treated about the whole cheese platter debacle from the first episode.

In the very next episode, though, Jenna finds herself caught up in a little bit of drama of her own doing after informing Erin that Jessel Taank called her and Sai De Silva "cackling hags." Later on in a confessional, one of the Bravo producers asked Jenna why she decided to drop that little bomb of information, and she denied any act of stirring the pot. "Literally, I have no idea," was Jenna's official response, which is completely believable given the way that she's sort of stumbled into this role of Real Housewife.

As the Real Housewives have certainly upped the echelon over the past few years with spotty hair dryers and half-empty tubes of mascara being replaced with three-person glam squads, Jenna almost harkens back to the old days of RHONY when the word "glam squad" wasn't even invented yet. She's the most fashionable of the bunch, but she doesn't need the fanfare surrounding it to make an impact, just as our original The Real Housewives of New York City gals like Bethenny Frankel did before her. Jenna's presence is unmissable without saying a word, though when she does say a word, it speaks volumes...and we listen.