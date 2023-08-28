The Big Picture The relationships between the new cast members of RHONY seem forced and lacking authenticity, making it difficult for viewers to become invested in their stories.

The reboot fails to showcase the vibrant backdrop of New York City, with episodes taking place in the Hamptons instead, leaving viewers longing for the city's energy and excitement.

The new cast members, including one who isn't even a New Yorker, lack the quintessential NYC vibe that made the original RHONY so compelling, resulting in a lack of substance and depth to their stories.

Ramona Singer and her tacky jewelry business. Luann de Lesseps and her classy Countess ways. Jill Zarin and her husband's famous fabric store. The nutty lives of the moonstruck women of Manhattan made The Real Housewives of New York City one of the most entertaining and popular entries in Bravo's wildly successful franchise about privileged ladies doing things only privileged ladies do. Premiering in 2008, this second entry in the Real Housewives franchise also introduced audiences to a young entrepreneur named Bethenny Frankel and a social climber from Brooklyn, Alex McCord, whose flamboyant husband was frequently more fun to watch than the series' featured women. This kooky concoction of personalities scored big ratings for Bravo, with the first season bringing in an average of 1.37 million viewers. Over the next 13 years, cast members came and went, like the oversexed Sonja Morgan and a member of the Kennedy clan, Carole Radziwill. In spite of the casting musical chairs, or perhaps because of them, RHONY never failed to deliver the laughs and the drama, continuing to reign as one of the franchise's biggest winners year after year. A large part of what made the show work so well was its organic sensibility. The relationships between the women seemed natural (Ramona and Jill were friends before the show began filming, as were Jill and Bethenny), and the situations the ladies found themselves in, from silly fights over priority seating at fashion shows to serious predicaments like infidelity, flowed casually. Most importantly, the show was quintessentially New York City. Viewers simply couldn't picture all the shenanigans, theatrics, and comedy occurring in a setting other than the bustling Big Apple. The Real Housewives of New York City was as much about the housewives as it was about the city itself.

But things changed in the 13th season when RHONY's first African American cast member, Eboni K. Williams, joined the show and shook up the old guard. The series took an uncomfortable turn, with themes like systemic racism bubbling up, causing tension and turmoil among the lades of the Upper West Side. Suddenly, "Turtle Time" Ramona wasn't nearly as much fun, and Sonja was talking more about discrimination than she was about flirting with the cute waiter she spied the night before. Viewers tuned out, with the season finishing 85th among original cable telecasts. To salvage the franchise, Bravo announced it would re-imagine RHONY, sending all the previous cast members packing and bringing on six new women from a range of cultural and ethnic backgrounds. In a 2022 Variety interview, Andy Cohen, the creative mastermind behind the Real Housewives series, made his objective clear: “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country." And with that, The Real Housewives of New York City was reborn.

On the surface, the series reboot seems to have everything that would compel audiences to tune in. The new RHONY cast features its first openly gay woman (former J. Crew executive Jenna Lyons), the first East Indian housewife (Jessel Taank), two biracial go-getters (Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva), and a stunning Kenyan model (Ubah Hassan). Rounding out the cast is native New Yorker and real estate big wheel Erin Dana Lichy. Mixing this varied group into a Manhattan melting pot and stirring vigorously should have gotten things bubbling quickly, and while the show's premiere episode gave Bravo its second-highest Sunday night viewership of 2023, audiences quickly tuned out, with the series' fifth episode scoring the lowest ratings in RHONY's 15-year history. So why are once-avid RHONY watchers clicking their remotes to different channels? The answer is simple: the new series lacks everything that made the original so fascinating and absorbing.

Cast Member Relationships Seem Forced

Starting with the show's first episode, the relationships between the cast members have seemed "off" and forced. Erin and Ubah sit on a park bench and speak to each other not as old friends, but as two women who met off camera 10 minutes earlier and who appear to be struggling to find common ground. Their discussion revolves around Erin's son having diarrhea, with single, childless Ubah unable to offer responses that go much beyond "Oh, my." This is followed by some vague outrage involving yet unseen cast member Sai grousing about the cheese Erin served at a recent party. There's an immediate sense that Erin and Ubah are, at best, acquaintances, and at worst, two women from different worlds who were instructed to sit down and find something interesting to talk about. How can audiences become invested in the fates of these women if the women themselves are barely invested in each other?

Soon after, Jenna hosts a party for the ladies, and it's clear this is the first time most of the women are meeting each other. Jenna, perhaps the most awkward party host since The Mary Tyler Moore Show's Mary Richards, doesn't seem to know what to do once all the ladies arrive, nor do the ladies. What could have been an opportunity for viewers to watch these women learn more about each other instead becomes just another awkward experience where a bunch of strangers try to make small talk. It's as if the RHONY show runners said to the women, "You're all Real Housewives now. Go into this living room and act like you know how to do that." Audiences are smart enough to know when they're watching something authentic and something completely manufactured for the cameras.

Why is New York City Barely Featured?

And on the subject of authenticity, the show is called The Real Housewives of New York City. So where do the second and third episodes of the series take place? In Erin's house in the Hamptons. To be fair, the original RHONY frequently featured the women taking weekend excursions to Long Island's tony East End, but not until viewers had experienced the ladies living their busy Manhattan lives. In this reboot, the cast members are plopped into the wealthy hamlet before audiences even know where most of these women live or what they do in New York City. Once again, like with Jenna's odd dinner party, the sextet finds itself trapped in a confined space, and once again, everyone appears to struggle to find out how to get camera time as a "real housewife." Without the vibrant, enervating backdrop of the Big City, the episode might as well have been set in a home in Soda Springs, Idaho. Audiences do discover that Sai is that dreaded thing called an "influencer," as she packs eight bags for the weekend trip so she can have a multitude of "looks" suitable for upload to social media. And that's yet another problem with the new RHONY - too many of the cast members seem more interested in interacting with Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube than with each other. Bravo may have been looking to bring a younger, more contemporary vibe to the franchise with this reboot, but if the women stare at their smartphones more than the people with whom they share a dinner table, what's the point? The episode's biggest drama occurs when poor socially awkward Jenna hands out sexy lingerie to her cohorts, unwittingly picking out a piece for Jessel that makes her look anything but sexy. That's what happens when you try to shop for people you've just met.

A New York Cast Member Who Isn't Even a New Yorker

Then there's Jessel. At first glance, she seems custom-made for the Real Housewives. She's exotic, a South Asian woman born and raised in London. She works in the glamorous field of fashion publicity. She's a social climber, willing to pay $60,000 to enroll her twins in an exclusive Manhattan preschool simply because famous people send their kids there, too. The problem is that Jessel isn't a New York City woman at all. Audiences were tipped off to this when Jessel told Erin that Tribeca, one of the city's most well-known, established, happening neighborhoods, was an "up and coming" area. Then The Sun recently revealed that Jessel and her husband moved to Manhattan from Dallas just before RHONY filming began. So Jessel is like that annoying friend who tells everyone they once lived in Europe, but who actually just did a three-week backpacking tour through Germany and France one summer. Part of the fun of watching the original RHONY was knowing the cast members were real New Yorkers, as gritty and tough as the city itself. Jessel is really just a tourist who probably thinks a visit to the Times Square M&Ms store is the ultimate city cultural experience. Even the other cast members seem to lack that quintessential NYC vibe. Ubah sells hot sauce. Brynn wears lots of backless dresses and flirts with men. Erin chooses knobs for kitchen drawers in the homes she remodels. And Jenna wears jackets with nothing on underneath. When viewers tune into The Real Housewives, they're not exactly looking for a Henrik Ibsen production, but they do expect to find a reason to tune in every week. So far, there's a lot of façade, but very little foundation behind it. There's potential with Brynn. In the "Friendsgiving" episode (yet another dinner party in which the women floundered around each other), the otherwise jovial bundle of energy alluded to her painful past of childhood abuse and neglect. It was a heartfelt, heartbreaking moment that helped paint a more complete picture of a young woman who's hiding a life filled with pain under a veneer of wise cracks and high camp. Even during this engrossing scene, though, Brynn's fellow cast members were genuinely shocked to discover what she had been through. Shouldn't her so-called "friends" have already known this about her? And when Jenna, who can best be described as the Mary Katherine Gallagher of the season, revealed she had recently ended a romantic relationship, the other women reacted like, "Oh, you had a girlfriend? Oh, you broke up with her? Golly." This only makes it more obvious that these women are about as familiar with each other as they are with their manicurists, further undercutting what made the original RHONY a must-watch experience.

Lots of Style, Little Substance

The fact that the new RHONY is mostly window dressing covering up a view of a bland brick wall was hammered home with Erin's anniversary party. When most people think of a marriage celebration, they picture an intimate gathering of close friends and family. Not so with Erin. Her party was held in the Hall des Lumières, a massive former bank building that essentially serves as a convention center capable of accommodating hundreds. And for that extra touch of class, Erin had corporate sponsors for the event. She may as well have named the occasion "Pepsi Presents Erin's 10th Anniversary." The ceremony was as cold, sterile, and as impersonal as a visit to the dermatologist, with the show's cast members disappearing into a sea of anonymous financial advisors and investment bankers, further distancing viewers from what used to make RHONY a close and cherished experience.

There's a chance the new RHONY can shift direction if it begins focusing on what makes these women tick, takes steps to get the women to cultivate their relationships, and gets back to featuring more of the fabulousness of Manhattan, but with the series' most recent episode pulling in just 439,000 viewers, it may take a lot of heavy lifting to make that happen. While Bravo should be commended for its emphasis on diversity and inclusion with this season, producers have yet to realize there needs to be a purpose behind all of it. Otherwise, it's just a weekly display of empty showmanship, or as William Shakespeare once wrote, a "tale...full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”