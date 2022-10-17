The Real Housewives of New York City has been a staple of Bravo (and The Real Housewives franchise) since 2008. While the show was meant to give an inside look at the 'real' New York, the reality series made a point to cast women who refused to go downtown in any respect. When the show did cast someone who lived downtown, Carole Radziwill was mocked. As such, it comes as no surprise a change was needed for the series, which is what is happening with this new era of women.

At the most recent BravoCon, the new cast of Season 14 were announced and include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. It comes at an exciting time for fans of the series and the logline for the new season is as follows: “an all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life, and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps.”

The new Housewives are already exciting in that the cast includes Lyons, who identifies as gay, as well as the first Indian Housewife with Taank. On top of that, the series is also more inclusive than the original. While there will be a legacy show that includes the previous Real Housewives, this new cast has multiple women of color added to the Real Housewives cast, something we did not see for thirteen seasons with the original run.

RELATED: 12 Real Housewives Who Only Lasted One Season

The casting of Lyons is a particularly exciting addition to the franchise; while the show has had Housewives in the past who have identified as bisexual, Lyons is the first notable cast member to identify as gay. “Bravo has a long history of casting interesting, entertaining, and dynamic LGBTQ people in their highly popular programming,” GLAAD Vice President of Communications & Talent Anthony Allen Ramos said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see Jenna Lyons, a highly successful woman in business and a member of the LGBTQ community, join the newly rebooted ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ which is one of the network’s most beloved series.” Lyons is also the former president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group.

De Silva is an Afro-Latina creative director of Scout the City, Taank is fashion publicist and brand consultant, Hassan is a Somalian model and philanthropist, Lichy is the owner of Homegirl which is a home renovation and design firm, and Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional.

This is an exciting new leaf to the show and I can't wait to meet the new Housewives.