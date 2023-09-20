The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New York City reboot has struggled to captivate viewers, possibly due to a lack of connection with the authentic lives of the Manhattanites.

Working overtime to promote the first season of the refreshed Real Housewives of New York City and boost its sagging viewership, the Bravo network has already begun publicizing the show's upcoming reunion special, even though six more episodes of the show are still set to air, and the drama and intrigue among the group of six newbies has been minimal, especially compared to other Real Housewives franchises. While Bravo has assembled a multicultural cast with some fascinating backstories, the series has yet to truly connect with viewers. There are a number of possible reasons for the lack of interest in this rebooted version of the program, not the least of which is the network's failure to capture the essence of New York City and the authentic lives of the featured Manhattanites. Still, Bravo is keen on letting viewers know who got placed where for the reunion, and the recently released seating chart raises a few eyebrows. Some of the show's more interesting cast members got the dreaded "end of the couch" placements, while those who, for all intents and purposes, were far less compelling got the coveted cozy seats next to host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen. Here's where the ladies of The Big Apple are sitting for the reality show reunion, and what it could mean:

Seat No. 1(to the right of Andy) - Jessel Taank

In what could be the most surprising placement, Jessel gets the seat usually reserved for the breakout "star" of the season. Not only is Jessel the least "New York" of all the cast members - it was recently revealed that she and her husband had moved to New York City from Dallas just prior to the beginning of production - her personal story is arguably the least captivating.

During a "girls' trip" to Anguilla, when the women gathered for dinner and shared personal (and often heartbreaking) stories from their pasts, the best Jessel could offer up was a tale about how difficult it was for when she left England for the United States as a young woman...because it was a real chore for her to unpack her moving boxes and find room in her closets for all her stuff. Jessel does, however, have a husband with whom she hasn't had sex since the birth of her twins and who opted to fly to Vietnam without her just so he could eat his favorite sandwich. Perhaps Bravo is eyeing Jessel's off-kilter marriage as something to exploit.

Then there's Jessel's blatant thirst to be a celebrity, or to at least be celebrity-adjacent. She held a ridiculously over-the-top self-promotion event at her home and invited a bevy of Manhattan fashion eccentrics just to boost her street cred, and she practically salivated over the prospect of sending her twins to a preschool with a $62,000 annual tuition simply because famous people send their kids there, too. Jessel's unapologetic quest for recognition could be the very reason she gets the spot next to Andy, and that could prove either rewarding or uncomfortable for her.

Seat No. 2 - (to the left of Andy) - Erin Dana Lichy

Like her fellow cast member Jessel, Erin also covets the spotlight, although not as brazenly as the Texas transplant. Erin's biggest and most cringe-worthy moment so far this season has been her corporate-sponsored wedding vow renewal ceremony. Held in the massive Hall des Lumières, a venue more suited for conventions than intimate, romantic observances, the event screamed, "Everybody, look at me! And I mean everybody!" It will be a surprise if reunion host Cohen doesn't have some fun needling Erin over her centerpieces that featured the names of the dozens of businesses that ponied up cash for the pigs-in-blankets served to the attendees.

Erin does have a tendency to be the group's chief pot-stirrer, too, so that could also account for her placement at the front of the class. Then there's the fact that prior to joining RHONY, Erin had also popped up on another Bravo reality show, Million Dollar Listing New York, having once worked in star Fredrik Eklund's real estate firm. Erin's status as a Bravo "nepo baby" may have helped get her that business class seat next to Andy (take that, Jenna!).

Seat No. 3 (next to Jessel) - Brynn Whitfield

Flighty, flirty, and rarely without a good one-liner to toss out, it's puzzling to see Brynn positioned below both Jessel and Jenn. For sheer entertainment, Brynn is the go-to gal, but she also has one of the more dark and distressing storylines. Born to abusive and neglectful parents who eventually lost custody of Brynn and her siblings, she was raised by her financially strapped grandmother and fought to fit in as a biracial child. Brynn's past has impacted her ability to form lasting relationships (her list of former fiancés is as long as Erin's corporate sponsors), and her bubbly exterior hides years of pain. That she was able to overcome such incredible adversity and forge a successful life today should have been enough to get her a seat next to Andy. Then again, it might have been the episode that featured her trying to become a chess-playing phenom that got her knocked down a notch.

Seat No. 4 (next to Erin) - Jenna Lyons

Of all the reunion's seating arrangements, this is the most egregiously incorrect. The first openly gay cast member to appear in the Housewives franchise, the former president and executive creative director of clothing brand J. Crew, and a woman continuing to forge ahead despite a series of debilitating health issues, Jenna is easily the most intriguing of all the women. Her story is both harrowing and inspirational, and she deserves priority placement. True, she's a bit odd, a bit too soft-spoken, and more than a bit prone to doing her best to avoid those forced get-togethers that are compulsory parts of being a "real housewife," so Bravo may be punishing her a bit for not getting in lockstep with the other ladies. Then there's the prickly issue of her confessing to flying down for the Caribbean getaway earlier than the rest of the ladies to snag a cushy business class seat. She may have gotten the best seat then, but Bravo is making sure she's in coach for the reunion, no doubt to Erin's utter delight.

Seat No. 5 (next to Brynn) - Ubah Hassan

Of all the seating decisions, this one makes the most sense. So far this season, Ubah hasn't had a lot to do. She's working on marketing her own brand of hot sauce, and, well, that's about it. Among all the cast members, Ubah seems to be the most level-headed and optimistic, preferring to rise above the majority of the petty goings-on and keep the peace among the ladies, and that could be working against her. While she mixed it up a bit with Jenn in the most recent episode, Ubah has yet to really stand out among the other women. To be fair, Ubah got COVID early in the season, so through no fault of her own, she was missing from a couple of episodes. Still, one would think that being the cousin of Chanel Ayan, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Dubai, would have gotten Ubah a slightly higher placement on the seating chart. Looks like Ubah's going to have to sell a lot of jars of "Ubah Hot" in the next year to make that happen.

Seat No. 6 (next to Jenna) - Sai De Silva

What? The social media influencer who can't go more than 15 minutes without snapping a photo of herself drinking champagne in a Balenciaga ensemble or wearing a bathing suit in front of the blue sea waters getting plopped down at the end of the couch? Actually, that may be precisely why Sai is getting placed there. A little self-promotion is one thing, but to make it one's sole mission in every single episode, well, Bravo's not going to indulge that kind of nonsense when reunion time rolls around. From the beginning, when she packed at least six suitcases for a weekend trip to Erin's house in the Hamptons to ensure she had enough outfit changes for all the pictures of herself she planned to take, Sai's clear objective has been visibility and marketability. It's possible Andy has decided that Sai's had enough exposure and it's time for her to make room for some of the other ladies. Like Brynn, Sai is working through a difficult past. The child of an alcoholic mother, Sai has faced harrowing challenges, and in a recent episode, she recounted to her castmates her agonizing decision to remove her dying mom from life support. It was a gut-wrenching moment, and one of the most moving ever presented on The Real Housewives. If Sai lets viewers see more of this side of her in the future, she could move up in the hierarchy, but for now, she's going to have to settle for not being the center of attention at the reunion. Here's hoping the food they serve during taping is up to her standards and doesn't include cheese.

Bravo has yet to announce an air date for the reunion, as well as how many installments there will be. The final episode of the season is set to air Sunday, October 1st, so the reunion will likely be on Bravo sometime during the week of October 8th. But for now at least, viewers will have to wait and imagine just how these seating arrangements might finally help ramp up the drama among this cast of newcomers.