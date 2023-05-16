It’s finally here. After what felt like 20 years of waiting (it was only two) we finally have a new season of The Real Housewives of New York City on the way. As many fans know, this season will introduce us to an entirely new group of gals as they take a bite out of the Big Apple and let the drama fly beginning on July 16.

The official trailer introduces audiences to Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, and Brynn Withfield. We’re essentially starting completely fresh with this group as the wives who were here since the show first aired in 2008 were bumped to a separate series - but we’ll get to that in a bit. As for the teaser, we see plenty of gossip, business, and women on the rise as they balance life, work, and family all while looking flawless. As they form new connections with one another, personalities will clash.

Andy Cohen has previously teased that this will be the biggest season of The Real Housewives of New York City yet, no doubt hoping to move the original show’s viewers over to the new series. While many of us have been skeptical as to how the show will trudge along without our beloved gals, the trailer features a plethora of fights, drama, and good times to hold our attention for at least a little while.

Image via Bravo

RELATED: 12 Real Housewives Who Only Lasted One Season

What Happened to the Original Cast?

Following the pandemic, RHONY took a major nose-dive in its thirteenth season when longtime wife, Ramona Singer, had complaints filed against her by her co-star Eboni K. Williams and a crew member. Much to the chagrin of fans, we didn’t even receive a reunion for the ladies to clear the air with the show just going dark and an overhaul being announced. Many of the women, including Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan had been staples in the franchise appearing for almost - if not all - of the seasons. With fans eager to see the women back, Bravo revealed that they would be working on a separate series titled The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy as well as a spinoff that would feature de Lesseps and Morgan.

Paired with the RHONY Season 14 trailer, news has finally come surrounding the casting for Legacy which won’t be an entirely different series but will instead be an installment of Peacock's Ultimate Girls Trip. Included in the lineup will be Morgan, de Lesseps, Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman. Missing from the casting is Jill Zarin who was expected to join the festivities but stepped down after a payroll dispute. However, audiences will be able to catch Zarin in a new reality competition series titled The GOAT.

Check out the trailer for RHONY Season 14 below.