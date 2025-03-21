Kelly Killoren Bensimon, best known for her stint on The Real Housewives of New York, is turning heads once again — this time, with the listing of her stunning Manhattan apartment for $9 million. Since Bensimon is a licensed real estate agent herself, it looks like she’s taken the lead in marketing the listing herself!

In a recent walkthrough with US Weekly, Bensimon pointed out two key features of her apartment that she adores. First is the sheer amount of livable square footage, a rarity in dense Manhattan. Second, she loves the sense of privacy the layout affords: her bedroom is on the upper floor, while her two adult daughters’ bedrooms are tucked away downstairs. This gave each family member their own retreat. Now that her daughters, Sea Louise, and Thadeus Ann have moved out to pursue their careers, Bensimon feels it’s time to shift gears and embrace life’s next chapter.

Architecturally, the apartment dazzles with soaring ceilings, stately columns, and abundant natural light streaming through the grand arched windows. Bensimon has often noted how the bright ambiance keeps her spirits high. In fact, she even recently revealed in a TikTok that she found solace in the apartment after ending her engagement to financier Scott Litner four days before their scheduled wedding in June 2024. In an interview with PEOPLE, here’s what Bensimon had to say about listing her property up for sale:

“With my daughters thriving in their careers, it’s the perfect moment to simplify and prioritize building new experiences. Change brings fresh opportunities and we’re looking forward to exploring them.”

The Apartment Has a Historical Significance as Well

The former model and real estate professional’s home is located in the landmark Police Building at 240 Centre Street. The building was constructed back in 1909 and once housed the headquarters of the NYPD. It was then repurposed as a luxury residential complex in the late 1980s and its Beaux-Arts and Romanesque architecture was preserved. Bensimon also pointed out that the building once served as the office of the famed police commissioner and later U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt as well.

Though Bensimon had originally rented out the unit, she moved back in following her breakup. Now, she’s ready to move on from the property and is listing it for $8,995,000, a solid figure considering both the apartment’s 2600 square-foot size and its distinct historical pedigree. As for the RHONY alum herself, letting go of this chapter marks the start of a fresh, exciting new beginning as the place is actually too big for her to live by herself now that the daughters have moved out.

Bensimon appeared as a full-time cast member in RHONY Season 2 and stayed through Season 4. New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City stream on Peacock the day after they air on Bravo, which is Tuesdays at 9/8c.