The Big Picture McSweeney accuses Cohen of blackballing her for filing a discrimination lawsuit against him and Bravo.

Cohen and Bravo have not responded to the new lawsuit adding further claims to the discrimination case.

Despite claims of Cohen's retaliation, Bravo found no wrongdoing after an independent investigation in response to previous lawsuits.

Just when Andy Cohen thought he had the last laugh, Leah McSweeney was three steps ahead. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star has filed a discrimination lawsuit in February against Cohen and the Bravo network. The reality alum alleges that showrunners encouraged the cast to participate in drugs and alcohol to create drama during her time on the show and to boost ratings, which was distressing for her as a recovering alcoholic. Now, Page Six reports that McSweeney added some new claims to the lawsuit, accusing Cohen of attempting to “blackball” her as she believes that Cohen’s response to the initial suit is an attempt at retaliation. She filed the amended suit on Tuesday.

McSweeney’s new claims accuse Cohen’s lawyers of publicly threatening her, criticizing her in the media, and trying to blacklist her in the entertainment industry. The filing also claims that Cohen aimed to “intimidate Ms. McSweeney out of further pursuing” her lawsuit and “malicously” discourage other Bravo stars from “objecting to similar behavior.” Her new lawsuit also states that legal norms allow people to “make any claim they want in court filings without fear of libel suit.”

Cohen and Bravo have not responded to the new lawsuit. Bravo declined to comment and Cohen’s representatives has yet to break his silence. However, they did fight back in February, as Cohen drafted a letter and Bravo found “no wrongdoing” after an independent investigation. Cohen and his attorneys also drafted a letter, dismissing the lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

The Former ‘RHONY’ Star Wants Justice

leah mcsweeney in ugt thailand

McSweeney is not the only Real Housewives star to file a lawsuit against Cohen. The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Brandi Glanville also filed a lawsuit against him. Glanville claimed that he had solicited sexual advances by asking her to witness him engaging in sexual activities with Below Deck star Kate Chastain. After he defended himself on X (formerly Twitter) by claiming that he was joking, McSweeney filed her lawsuit accusing him of cocaine abuse a few weeks later.

Despite a valiant legal fight against Cohen, Bravo found no wrongdoing after conducting an independent investigation. A Bravo representative stated, "The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated." The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson also blasted the lawsuit, by stating that she was “bringing the bosses down.” Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump also defended the Bravo kingpin.

But this is not over. With the new claims of Cohen attempting to blackball her, the amended lawsuit stated that the letter Cohen and his attorneys drafted was leaked to the press, calling her claims libellous and demanding that she retract them or face a lawsuit. The amended lawsuit also stated that the letter aims to harm her “reputation in the entertainment industry, thereby negatively affecting [her] prospective employment or business opportunities.” Fans can only hope to hear a response from Cohen, as Bravo declined to comment, as he also deals with falling out with Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently filming for Season 15 and is expected to return later this year. Previous seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

WATCH ON PEACOCK