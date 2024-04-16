The Big Picture Luann de Lesseps regrets not spending more time with her children while filming The Real Housewives of New York.

Luann de Lesseps did a lot of things while on The Real Housewives of New York but her regrets are more about her family. de Lesseps were part of the series from the start of the show and we watched as her kids grew up on screen with her. But in a new interview with Us Weekly, de Lesseps shared what she regrets from filming and it is surprising. She regrets not spending time with her two children, Victoria de Lesseps and Noel de Lesseps.

“I wish I spent more time with them,” de Lesseps said. “I was always with them but I was busy. I was on the show for so long. The kids weren’t that much on the show." de Lesseps went on to talk about how as women, there are a lot of moving parts to our lives and that we often have to find a balance. “We wear so many hats as women,” de Lesseps said. “We are busy arranging, organizing, the house and the career and the marriages and the school system. So it’s busy work, and it’s one that doesn’t get enough accolades.”

That doesn't mean that her parenting issues are over. When asked what the issue is now, de Lesseps said “Small kids, small problems, bigger kids, bigger problems.” She went on to talk about how it is just about balancing their time together. “It’s just getting them together and finding time for the family to be together,” de Lesseps said. “So for me, the challenge is keeping us all together and sitting down for meals together and holidays together. And so yeah, that’s probably the biggest challenge. And that and parking tickets … Still gotta pay the parking tickets.”

An exciting time for de Lesseps

While de Lesseps strugged in the show, she is clearly on a nicer path. de Lesseps was promoting Dr. Daryl Gioffre’s Acid-Kicking Alcohol Alkalizer and her Cabaret Tour during the interview and her work as a cabaret singer has been a new change in de Lesseps life and a seemingly positive one. While she has regrets about her kids, it has been nice to see her looking back on her life and talking about her mistakes but growing from them. Whether we will see de Lesseps on more of Bravo's shows or a return to The Real Housewives of New York remains to be seen, but for now, she's sharing her thoughts on the past and that's exciting to see!

