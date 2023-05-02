While many of us have been glued (screaming at) to our TVs over the last several episodes of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, Andy Cohen and his hardworking team of reality-loving professionals have been busy preparing for the long-awaited arrival of The Real Housewives of New York City. After almost two years away, our beloved ladies are back to take on the Empire State — kind of. Although it’s technically the show’s 14th season, it will feature an all-new cast following the drama surrounding Season 13. With Cohen teasing just as much fun and gossip to come from the next lineup of gals, audiences can expect to tune in for the personalities to collide on July 16.

A teaser released alongside the big announcement didn’t give us much but played into the phrase “taking a bite of the Big Apple” with a red apple sitting in front of a black screen. While a jazzy, almost Broadway-like tune plays in the background, we hear a set of heels approaching before a hand grabs the fruit and chomps down The reality show’s premiere date flashes at the end, but there are no previews of the over-the-top arguments or fashionable looks previously alluded to by Cohen.

Giving the franchise a facelift, the upcoming season will feature an entirely new cast that will include Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Lizzy Savetsky, Erin Lichy, Brynn Withfield, and Jessel Taank. Overhauling from the non-diverse lineup of yesteryear, audiences will be introduced to their very first Indian Housewife, Taank, as well as the franchise’s first out lesbian, Lyons. As for what we can expect from the show’s reimagining, the logline describes it as follows: “an all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life, and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps.”

What Happened to the Old Cast of RHONY?

Well known for helping to launch the career of Bethenny Frankel, the original franchise was a fan favorite for a reason. Unlike other installments that saw many members of the cast coming and going over the years, the original RHONY held on to a majority of its main ladies during its 13-year run. Over this time, we came to know the women, their lives, and - most importantly - their feuds. Unfortunately, Season 13 hit a snag with audiences and critics, leading to the casting change for Season 14.

Bravo has previously announced its plans to move forward with a RHONY: Legacy series that would see a handful of the OGs come back but as of right now, no further information has been provided. Some of the infamous women have appeared on the spin-off series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and RHONY legends Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps have their own offshoot, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake in the works along with Jill Zarin who will appear in the recently announced reality series The GOAT.

Check out the teaser for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York below.