The Big Picture The new RHONY cast brings a refreshing energy and a different dynamic of housewives that hasn't been seen for a while.

Ubah shakes things up at the reunion, dropping "truth bombs" and exposing the two versions of Jenna.

Ubah fearlessly rocks the boat by revealing that some of her fellow housewives didn't want Jenna on the show, setting the stage for future drama.

The Real Housewives of New York reboot has finally completed its first season, and part one of the reunion kicked off in full effect on October 23. Viewers are still adjusting to the new RHONY cast after Bravo wiped the canvas clean to start the franchise's New York area with a batch of fresh faces. Cast members include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. This group of ladies brought a different dynamic of housewives that has not been seen for a long time, with the cast giving fun, light, and refreshing energy. The new young ladies of New York fearlessly made their mark, proving that they are here to stay, particularly Ubah, who held no punches during the reunion special.

Ubah Revs Up the Energy at 'RHONY' Reunion

Image via Bravo

Before the reunion kicked off, the hot topic of discussion centered around Ubah's text messages that she sent her fellow cast mates. Ubah made it clear to the other ladies to refrain from interfering with her impending discussion with Erin. Once the formal introductions began, Ubah said, "I just want to say that I love everyone on this stage." It seemed like a simple statement at the time, but this disclaimer that the reality TV star threw out resonates later in the reunion when Ubah begins dropping a series of "truth" bombs on everyone. Ubah's display of upholding the truth started when the reality TV star entered the building. The RHONY ladies and Andy Cohen did not seem prepared for the fire Ubah would bring to the reunion. From the moment Ubah stepped into the building, it was clear that she was on a mission to uphold the truth.

RELATED: Ubah Hassan Taunts Which Housewives Didn't Want Jenna Lyons On 'RHONY'

When host Andy Cohen turned to Erin to ask about her experience working with Frederick Eklund from Million Dollar Listing New York, Erin verified that Frederick is his authentic self on and off the camera. Ubah took this as an opportunity to slide in a dosage of her truth serum. "We like that. Ubah said, "Unlike Jenna Lyons." This unexpected revelation about fellow housewife Jenna seemed random. Still, Ubah felt it necessary to expose there are two versions of Jenna: The version viewers see on television as a "poor victim" is not the same Jenna that exists when the cameras stop rolling. Ubah wasted no time revealing within the first ten minutes that she felt that Jenna "flip-flops" depending on when the cameras were rolling. Ubah displayed the potential to be the accountability queen for this new era of RHONY, demonstrating her fearless ability to expose truths.

Ubah Is Not Afraid to Rock the Boat

Image via Bravo

In the middle of Erin and Sai going back and forth about "cheesegate," Ubah drops another "truth bomb": Brynn, Sai, and Erin did not want Jenna to be on the show. Ubah said, "I think you guys should talk about how you didn't want Jenna on this show." Andy called it a "side bomb," and unfortunately, her fellow housewives, including Andy, glossed over Ubah's remark to continue discussing issues between Sai and Erin. Part two of the reunion may revisit the information revealed in hopes that the accused housewives can respond to the accusation.

As the reunion progressed, Ubah talked about how she wasn't as close to her father as she was with her mother, who passed away. Ubah described her mother as "my anchor" when detailing her mother's value in her life. Ubah thinks that her reasoning behind fighting with ex-boyfriends is due to her relationship with her father. However, the new reality star expressed how happy and healthy her relationship is with her new mystery man. Ubah brings back the surprise factor that made RHONY special and unique. Ubah's shock value is reminiscent of Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan's early days as housewives during their time on The Real Housewives of New York. Fans should consider that Ubah will be the one to watch in the next season of RHONY.