They say that good things come to those who wait. Well, that’s certainly the hope that The Real Housewives of New York fans are holding onto as the show returns for its fourteenth season after two years away. Introducing audiences to an all-new lineup of gals, the fresh faces have some hard work to do to get the title back to the beloved series that it was for all those years before the bottom fell out during Season 13. A new teaser released today shows the new cast taking a bite out of the Big Apple while delivering plenty of sass along the way.

In today’s trailer, we see the new generation of ladies as they go head-to-head in all things business, family, and finances. Featuring a cast that includes Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, and Erin Dana Lichy, the clip reveals the cutthroat nature of not only the city they call home but also the clique they’ve signed up for. As Andy Cohen previously teased, petty is being taken to another level as we see the women arguing over cheese - no, that’s not a typo.

For a long time, The Real Housewives of New York featured the same familiar faces which included Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan. Season 13 added Leah McSweeney for her sophomore season and introduced audiences to Eboni K. Williams. The series was already facing pushback due to some of the cast members' nonchalance about the COVID-19 pandemic but when Williams and an unnamed crew member came forward with allegations of racism directed at Singer, the show was uprooted. As Bravo fans will know, every season of the network’s reality shows ends with a reunion but the Season 13 cast never got that sitdown with Cohen, and a hiatus was announced shortly after.

Image via Bravo

Since then, Bravo revealed their plans to start The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy spinoff that would feature several of the familiar names. Unfortunately for audiences, it seems as though that original idea was overhauled and instead ladies including Singer, de Lesseps, and Morgan will be returning for the off-shoot The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip which will only run for a handful of episodes.

When Does Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York Premiere?

The fourteenth season will launch on Bravo on July 16 with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. Following the explosive viewership numbers of the Vanderpump Rules finale and, presumably, its three-part reunion, the gals are up against some tough competition.

Check out the new teaser below.