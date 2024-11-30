Season 15 of the rebooted Real Housewives of New York City has been a slow burn so far. The mid-season preview of the reality series let viewers know of a storm that is steadily brewing as we build towards the explosive fight on the cast's trip to Puerto Rico, which will seemingly change the dynamics of the group permanently. But in the meantime on RHONY, there have been some cute moments and some major misunderstandings, but there hasn't been much substance in Season 15.

Bratty Brynn Whitfield and her charming antics have carried the season so far. Jessel Taank has been her forthright self, sharing her marital struggles with her husband as she drags him towards the reality of having a third child. But there have also been filler scenes and a choppy edit that makes it seem like the full story isn't being told. And considering Erin Lichy and Rebecca Minkoff pulling a fake pregnancy prank took up almost two episodes worth of space, it's nice to see the series finally turning to sharing meaningful personal stories from the cast.

This week, no more filler. The typically picture-perfect ladies from RHONY have opened up, and as always, when the Housewives share authentic details from their real lives, they endear themselves to viewers in a big way. Erin shared a secret from her past, which encouraged her cast member Jenna Lyons to step up in support. Plus, model Ubah Hassan also shared a personal healing journey that many women will relate to.

Erin and Jenna Shared Stories From Their Past

Erin inviting Jenna to lunch to chat about her upcoming photo shoot with Glamour magazine is the exact kind of scene you would expect to find on a Real Housewives series. Such a ritzy affair would be fascinating in its own right, but what was entirely less expected is the topic that Erin introduced as the reason for the photo shoot - an abortion she once had while still a teenager in college. Erin was in conversation with her friend, who happened to be the editor of the magazine, about her disappointment with the falling of Rove v. Wade in the United States, and shared her story. The editor encouraged Erin to speak about this important issue, because so many women are denied the opportunity to share their own story about abortions due to the stigma surrounding this conversation.

This conversation is a wonderful step towards encouraging American voters to consider the long-lasting implications of another Trump administration, since Roe v. Wade fell after the Supreme Court was stacked with conservative Republican judges in his first presidency. It is also a significant conversation for Erin to bring forward on the series, considering she donated to the "Trump Make America Great Again Committee" in the days following the 2020 election. It's possible this conversation was Erin's way to show a more liberal frame of mind, but regardless of her political donations, the conversation served its purpose, in that Erin's co-star Jenna was also emboldened to come forward with her story as well. Both women shared that they had found resources through Planned Parenthood, which speaks to the importance of funding this institution now more than ever.

Erin also chose to share her story with her father on the series, wanting him to hear it from her first before the magazine printed it. The episode then turned into a touching tribute to Erin's father, as he passed away shortly after these scenes were filmed. Erin opening up to her father about this painful story, to make sure he knew her that much better and understood what had led her to make that choice for herself, was a touching and significant moment in Real Housewives history.

Ubah's Fibroid Story Was Also Relatable

Image via Bravo

Another important conversation about women's health was raised by Ubah as she began to look into her fertility options. During the process, Ubah's doctor found that fibroids had developed and were pushing into her uterus. Ubah was surprised by how many women she spoke with after the discovery, who revealed that they had been through something similar themselves. So many women experience debilitating pain and health complications as a result of fibroids, and such a sensitive subject is often rarely discussed in real life with friends and family, let alone in the mainstream media. Which is why it is so significant that Ubah, like Erin, is sharing the story of her health journey as a way to destigmatize this conversation. The women on RHONY getting personal in this episode was not only a substantive turning point in Season 15, but also a powerful moment in Real Housewives history.

New episodes of RHONY air Tuesdays on Bravo. Stream episodes on Peacock.