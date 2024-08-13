The Big Picture NYC's new Real Housewife, Racquel Chevremont, brings impressive art world experience.

Chevremont adds to RHONY's diversity with her LGBTQ+ identity.

Model and mom Chevremont is ready to bring viewers into her family life and the drama.

The RHONY ladies are back, and this season, they are joined by a brand new Real Housewife set to make a splash in the Big Apple! The Real Housewives of New York returns to Bravo this year for its 15th season, and 2nd since it famously rebooted the entire reality show last year.

Remember Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield? They’re all back, and joined by a brand new Apple holder who, by the looks of the trailer, fits right into the group. An "esteemed art collector," we're taking a deep dive into all things Racquel Chevremont ahead of the show's October premiere, highlighting why she may be a perfect addition to this new iteration of RHONY.

Racquel Chevremont Is A Native New Yorker and Art Scene Legend

Racquel Chevremont is a true native New Yorker! Born in Brooklyn and raised in The Bronx, Chevremont is described as “an esteemed art curator” with more than 20 years of experience in the field. Chevremont is very well known in the art world of New York City, so much so that Whitfield lovingly addresses this in the trailer, saying, “I know you’re the LeBron of the art world!”

In a confessional later on in the trailer, Whitfield quips. “Uh Oh, Jenna’s got competition!” Whitfield is, of course, referring to Jenna Lyons, who stands as one of the most recognizable additions to the new “RHONY” cast, having had a high-profile and impressive career in the fashion world. As the trailer suggests, however, it seems Lyons and Chevremont have more than just successful careers in common.

Chevremont Continues RHONY’s Impressive New Emphasis on Representation

Chevremont, like Lyons, joins the cast as an open member of the LGBTQ+ community. A Black Queer and Latina woman, her addition to the show is incredibly refreshing, as the new RHONY continues to find ways to represent all the different walks of life the city of dreams has to offer.

“I honestly didn’t think they would be interested in me in the end because they already had a queer woman,” Chevremont told GLAAD in an interview earlier this year, discussing the decision to have her join the series. “I wasn’t sure if they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC.”

Chevremont’s Work Goes Beyond Modeling and Art

In addition to her impressive career in the art world and as a model, modeling for "ad campaigns in Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L’Oréal, Nivea and International Elle magazine covers,” she also has forged important spaces as founder of The Josie Club.

Formed in 2019, The Josie Club is a “Black Queer Femme and Woman supported and operated social impact group.” According to the site, the group was “established to create a safe communal space where we can gather to affirm [Black Queer Women’s] existence, support one another as a community while honoring our legacy and agency.

Chevremont Will Also Bring Viewers Into Her Family Life

The model is also a mother of two, currently “living out a fairytale with her two kids and partner.” She told GLAAD that she hopes that viewers seeing her family on TV will perhaps allow people to relate to them and change “a couple of hearts and minds.”

“I want to bring more queer reality into the world,” she explained. “I hope that seeing me and my family and being able to relate to us regardless of your sexual orientation will perhaps change a couple of hearts and minds. Using whatever platform I might have to increase visibility and representation has always been important to me.”

By the looks of the trailer, it also seems Chevremont is not afraid to get in the drama, a prerequisite for "Housewives" land. In what seems to be a tense exchange involving Lichy, she is seen saying, "This is f*cked up, you need to talk to Erin," at a dinner. Classic Real Housewives Fodder. From fashion, an impressive family life and backstory, and willingness to "play ball" with some drama, Chevremont seems like she may be exactly what this show needs.

The Real Housewives of New York returns to Bravo on Tuesday, October 1, with new episodes streaming on Peacock the next day. The 14th season of "RHONY" is available to watch now on Peacock.

