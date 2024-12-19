The Real Housewives of New York City has already filmed its reunion. While Season 15 has had a lot of fighting and Erin Lichy trying to snuff out the worms in their friend group, there hasn't been much of a shock this season. But Bravo host Andy Cohen promises an exciting reunion for fans. On his show SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen shared that they had shot the reunion and claimed that something very surprising happens at it. This comes after a mysterious post from someone claiming to be Brynn Whitfield has surfaced that claims she is leaving the series.

On the show, Cohen was speaking with his co-host, John Hill, about the taping and said “We shot The Real Housewives of New York reunion on Thursday. I cannot wait for you to see the looks. There’s something very surprising.” Hill joked around about the news and even asked if someone showed nudity at the reunion. Cohen responded by saying that one of the housewives continues to shock audiences. “Well, I will say. Let me just say this: Someone keeps changing the game. That’s all I will say."

Cohen went on to address his thoughts on the reunion as a whole. He recognized that many have criticized the season (and this cast) but claims that the reunion sets up a story moving forward. “I will also say that it was great. It was a really good reunion. Don’t wanna oversell it. I know people have a lot to say about this season of The Real Housewives of New York. I think that the finale sets up the reunion very well because you will see that there is something very controversial and kind of upsetting at the end of the finale.”

Andy Cohen Hints That Religion Is Talked About

Image via Bravo

sOne of the big topics this season on The Real Housewives of New York City is Rebecca Minkoff's connection to Scientology. The controversial religion has famous members like Tom Cruise and John Travolta. Cruise has been mentioned multiple times this season as a result. Minkoff has faced a lot of backlash for her ties to the religion while also stating that she identifies as Jewish as well. When Hill asked if it was addressed, Cohen stated that the women “did have a conversation about” religion and Minkoff's ties to Scientology. But Cohen did not clarify if this was the big end moment or something else.

You can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City now.

