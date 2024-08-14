The Big Picture Season 2 of Real Housewives of NYC returns on Oct 1 with intense feuds like Ubah vs. Brynn.

Watch Brynn's Dressbarn comment spark major drama among the cast.

Post-filming, the cast continues to feud online, getting viewers excited for the new season.

It's time to return to the Big Apple, as the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City will return for their second season of the reality series on October 1. Viewers have been eagerly awaiting their return after a successful first season, and the trailer showed how the ladies are not holding back this season. One of the first season's middle people, Ubah Hassan, could be seen in the newest trailer, which is more activated and even more so with Brynn Whitfield. The trailer showcased how none of them are holding back, and it is clear they are all bringing their A-game and showing why they were chosen to be Real Housewives. The cast has gone through many changes in their lives, and Ubah specifically will be one who, after one season, can be seen to be more comfortable with being in the camera. As shown in the trailer, she will not be afraid to call out her cast mates and call them "pigeons."

Since the trailer was released, the cast has been promoting the new season. Still, viewers noticed how Ubah and Brynn started coming at each other in the new season and in real-time, which shows that any issues they had while filming were not fixed afterward. The feud between the two is reigniting the excitement for the new season, as viewers are eager to see if they will be Team Ubah or Team Brynn.

The newest season of The Real Housewives of New York City is already becoming iconic since there seem to be many feuds within the group. One of the comments that caught viewers' attention the most, though, is having Brynn Whitfield yell at Ubah Hassan about how she "only models for Dressbarn." The comment comes after Brynn also makes a shady comment about Rebecca Minkoff's newest friend. Seeing Brynn vs. Ubah will be an interesting take, as it has been on social media that they are still feuding, and nothing was resolved after filming.

Viewers were commenting on Ubah's Instagram about the comment Brynn made of her modeling for Dressbarn, and she clapped back by saying, "Just to clarify, my @dressbarn day-rate could easily cover six months of her cheap, no-view apartment rental. Xoxo, Ubah." With energy like this coming from the cast post-filming it has gotten everyone excited to see what will happen this season to make everyone so activated and ready to go at each others throats.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 premieres on October 1 on Bravo. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

