The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New York City's tense reunion revealed there was a fight over who wanted Jenna Lyons on the show.

Ubah Hassan called out her co-stars who were against Lyons being on the Bravo reboot.

The preview also reveals a fight between De Silva and Lichy over cheese, with De Silva presenting evidence to prove her innocence.

Things seem to be heating up for the women on The Real Housewives of New York City in the reunion. Season 14 brought with it a series of new challenges, including new women to show us what their version of New York is. With an entirely new cast, fans have seen changes to the series - some perceived as good or bad - and all will be discussed at the upcoming reunion. During one segment, Jenna Lyons' casting is discussed. Lyons, the former creative director for J. Crew, has been a topic of conversation for the cast throughout the season. During the reunion segment, Ubah Hassan took her chance to point out which housewives didn't want Lyons on the show.

In an exclusive preview given to E! News, Hassan blames Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank. "I think they should focus on how you guys didn't want Jenna [Lyons] on the show," Hassan said. De Silva does not take the claim lightly and is obviously mad at Hassan's accusation, responding, "I didn't want Jenna on the show? What are you talking about?!" This prompts further fights between the women from this season, particularly with De Silva and Lichy. It's unclear how deep the reunion will get into it speculation.

Jenna Lyons Has Been a Stand Out on 'RHONY'

Image via Bravo

She may be the oldest cast member on the RHONY reboot, but Lyons has earned her spot. Her over 20-year career with J. Crew solidified her as a fashion powerhouse and earned her respect in exclusive fashion circles. Transitioning into fashion publicity afterward gave her even more flare. She's quintessential NYC: style, grace, poise, and confidence. Lyons also made history as Bravo's first openly gay Housewife, a title she wears proudly after being forced to come out a few years ago when she was nearly outed. Lyons has been praised for not trying to fit into the typical Housewives stereotype. She steers clear of drama while also providing her own substantial storylines centered on her family and next phase in life.