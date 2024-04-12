The Big Picture Tamra Judge's return to Real Housewives of Orange County in season 17 revitalized the franchise, reigniting fan interest and setting up an epic drama in season 18.

Shannon Beador's DUI incident and legal dispute with Alexis Bellino's boyfriend add fuel to the fire in the upcoming Real Housewives of Orange County season.

Tamra and Shannon's feud escalates as Shannon faces legal troubles and personal conflicts, making season 18 of Real Housewives of Orange County a must-watch for fans.

The decision to remove Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County proved to be a huge mistake, as her return in season 17 revitalized the franchise and reignited fan interest. Season 18 will feature a cast including Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and the return of Alexis Bellino. On Tamra's podcast, Two T's In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp, fans were curious about the upcoming season and whether Tamra had any insights to share. Teddi asked, "I know that you can't give spoilers, but describe the upcoming OC season in one word. Tamra replied, "Epic." This response is not surprising, considering fans anticipate watching the fallout about two significant incidents: Shannon Beador's DUI after the season 17 reunion and the breakdown in friendship between the "tres amigas," with Tamra taking a stand against Shannon and Vicki Gunvalson.

On her podcast, Tamra also mentioned, "I was told by a certain somebody on the Orange County cast for us to keep her name out of our mouths. Well, here's the thing: Housewives, if you want us to keep your name out of our mouths, then keep your face out of the press." When news broke about Shannon Beador's DUI incident and hit-and-run, social media was taken aback because fans never expected her to behave irresponsibly despite her on-screen behavior. Additionally, Shannon is currently involved in a legal dispute with her ex, Alexis Bellino's new boyfriend, John Janssen. These recent headlines strongly suggest that Tamra's remarks were aimed at Shannon, especially considering their strained relationship.

Tamra and Shannon's Feud May Reach New Heights

Image via BravoTV

In the 17th season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather was under intense scrutiny, but the tables have turned in the upcoming season 18, with Shannon now facing the heat. Reports from People stated that Shannon has been sentenced to three years probation, 40 hours of community service, and is required to complete a nine-month alcohol program. Shannon's challenges are mounting as her ex-boyfriend sues her for allegedly owing him $75,000 for a facelift procedure.

According to the documents acquired by the Orange County Register, John claims that Shannon disregarded his pleas to reimburse the funds in 2023 and 2024, resulting in his decision to take legal action against her. Additionally, John is requesting Shannon to not only repay the $75,000 she allegedly owes him but also cover the accumulated interest and his lawyer's fees. Given the magnitude of Shannon's personal conflicts, it is not surprising that Tamra characterized this season as "epic" because, with Shannon's drama alone, the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is bound to skyrocket.

