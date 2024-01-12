The Big Picture Shannon Beador has been sentenced to probation and community service following her DUI, leading to a falling out with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

Former RHOC housewife Alexis Bellino is dating Shannon's ex-boyfriend and has received an offer to return to the show, shifting alliances within the cast.

Tamra's renewed friendship with Alexis and Shannon's history with Alexis's ex-husband have contributed to the conflicts and tensions among the cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast members have been busy behind the scenes as more drama and scandals continue to emerge. Initially, there was breaking news regarding Shannon Beador's DUI, which shockingly occurred just ten days after filming the Season 17 reunion. According to PEOPLE, Shannon has been sentenced to three years of probation and 40 hours of community service. Following this incident, it has come to light that former RHOC housewife Alexis Bellino is now dating Shannon's recent ex-boyfriend. With rumors circulating about Alexis potentially returning for the new season, Page Six reports that Alexis has received a "formal offer" to return for Season 18, and alliances within the cast have already begun to shift. All of this ongoing drama has ultimately led to a falling out between Shannon, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

Many reality TV fans eagerly anticipated the reunion of the infamous "Tres Amigas" during Season 17 of RHOC, as Tamra made her return to the show. The trio even embarked on a tour together throughout the summer and early fall. However, things had changed significantly within this once-tight group of friends by November 2023.

Tamra's newfound reconciliation with Alexis Bellino at Bravocon foreshadowed the eventual fallout between Tamra, Vicki, and Shannon. Unfortunately, their reunion did not stand the test of time once filming concluded. Tamra recently made it abundantly clear that she is no longer on friendly terms with Shannon and Vicki. These three have a long history of feuding and taking turns being on the outs, so it was somewhat predictable that their relationship would once again become rocky.

Shannon Beador's 'Party of One' Will be Central In 'RHOC' Season 18

Tamra has been vocal about her severed friendship with Shannon. Following the news of Shannon's DUI, Tamra disclosed to Access Online that their falling out occurred before Thanksgiving. It is possible that Tamra's renewed friendship with Alexis played a role in this, as Alexis is now dating Shannon's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. On the other hand, Vicki expressed her disapproval of Alexis and John on Instagram, referring to them as "ridiculous and thirsty," even though Alexis and Shannon were not on The Real Housewives of Orange County at the same time. However, Shannon revealed that she does have a history with Alexis despite their non-overlapping appearances on the show.

Shannon told E! News that she had previously been involved in a lawsuit with Jim Bellino, Alexis's ex-husband. Shannon mentioned that John was aware of the lawsuit involving Jim and Alexis Bellino. Shannon said, "John is very aware of a lawsuit that involved Jim and Alexis Bellino. I won, but I was emotionally and financially devastated for years." Now, with the possibility of Alexis returning for Season 18, it appears that Shannon's ongoing conflicts are just beginning. Without Vicki's presence on the show, it becomes challenging to determine who will support Shannon as she navigates the consequences of her DUI, her feud with Tamra, and the potential tension that may arise if Alexis joins the cast. These factors suggest that Season 18 could be one of the most captivating seasons yet for RHOC.

Tamra, Vicki, and Shannon's Conflict Reaches Uncharted Territory

Most of the conflicts between Tamra, Vicki, and Shannon intensified after Tamra and Shannon had a falling out, and Tamra reconciled with Alexis. Despite Tamra's efforts to mend things with Alexis before she started dating John, Vicki decided to take sides and create a clear divide between Shannon and Tamra instead of remaining neutral. In the recent news, Shannon and Vicki made an announcement that they would be going on tour together without Tamra. Shortly after, Tamra revealed she would be going on a tour with her podcast Two T's In A Pod, featuring Teddi Mellencamp. Vicki then reposted a fan's Instagram caption criticizing Tamra's tour with Teddi, sparking an instant feud between her and Tamra.

The ongoing drama between Tamra, Vicki, and Shannon has always been unpredictable, but this recent clash has escalated into a fiery exchange of insults online between Tamra and Vicki. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Tamra has been enthusiastically promoting her upcoming appearance on the highly anticipated new season of The Traitors (US), which will be available for streaming on Peacock on January 12. Vicki couldn't resist chiming in and responding to a post that tagged Tamra and the Peacock streaming platform, sarcastically commenting, "Perfect show for you!!!!" Not one to back down, Tamra swiftly fired back, "Thank you. I'm honored to be on an Emmy-winning reality show with some of the biggest names in the industry. Sorry you didn't get the call. Better luck next time." This feud between these three housewives (past and present) is only getting hotter, and more drama can be expected to unfold soon.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County are available for streaming on Peacock.

