The world of reality television often puts a spotlight on the personal lives of its cast members, and this can be especially challenging for those dealing with financial struggles or scandals.

Bravo's Real Housewives franchises have seen their fair share of financial fiascos, as cast members attempt to maintain the appearance of luxury and success while dealing with legal issues, fraud accusations, and marital strife.

Jennifer Pedranti of Real Housewives of Orange County will navigate her own financial fiasco in Season 18, as her new fiancé is embroiled in a scandal of his own.

Over the years, many Bravo celebrities have been embroiled in scandals that they have tried to keep quiet while filming their respective series. Some came to their reality franchise with something to hide, others got caught up after the rise to fame, and some still denied their involvement in any wrongdoing. But once a scandal hits, it's questionable whether the added media scrutiny that comes from working on reality TV is a benefit to their cases. Although some reality stars are better than others at turning scandal into further opportunity.

Reality TV seems to be a shiny lure for people with financial troubles, especially those caught up in achieving or maintaining a certain status quo. The stars of reality TV shows make ample compensation from just their filming contracts alone, and endorsement deals and other types of income often come their way once their celebrity is established. But reality TV series like the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo also comes with a notable pressure to keep up the appearance that the cast members' lives are not only interesting enough to keep the production moving forward but also that their lifestyles are luxurious enough to leave voyeuristic viewers satisfied. And reality stars with something to hide run the risk of raising the ire of fellow cast mates, who can sense when there is a lack of transparency and are often inclined to dig further.

Whether they are hiding cases of fraud, telemarketing schemes, family disputes, or a history of gambling and accusations of theft, it is questionable if the added attention of reality TV is a benefit or a burden for reality stars involved in a financial fiasco. The added media attention that goes along with reality TV often does not work in favor of the cast and their spouses. For individuals struggling to keep up the appearances of wealth and luxury, reality TV becomes a tricky space to navigate, as newcomer Housewife Jennifer Pedranti will be learning over the course of Season 18 of Real Housewives of Orange County.

'RHOC' Has a History of Financial Scandals

There is a pattern on Real Housewives of Orange County, of married couples on the series filing for divorce amid financial struggles. Now, of course, when finances become a problem, many relationships break down amid the strain. However, the pattern of Housewives losing their House-husbands amid financial issues seems to suggest that reality TV could be a last-ditch effort to put out a narrative that the couples are doing fine and keeping up with the Joneses. But with reality TV, the illusion lasts only as long as they are able to keep up these appearances, and when the stories don't seem to match up, often the other cast members will poke holes in the narrative being presented to the world.

Tammy Knickerbocker started her time on RHOC amid her and her husband's financial troubles when they went bankrupt in 2000, and the fallout from their struggles was documented in the reality series, with Tammy eventually filing for divorce. In 2010, RHOC star Tamra Judge infamously requested a divorce on camera from her now ex-husband, Simon Barney, who filed for bankruptcy shortly thereafter. More recently, Braunwyn Windham-Burke filed for divorce from her husband Sean Burke in October 2022, alleging he had "emptied" their joint bank accounts, while he responded with a statement to Page Six claiming the funds had been moved to settle family debts. Season 16 of the series introduced newcomer Noella Bergener, who eventually revealed that her husband had abandoned her while filing for divorce from their home in Puerto Rico, amid claims that he owed the IRS and the State of California approximately $5.8 million. These are only a few of the examples from the series to showcase the pattern of a financial fiasco seemingly being linked to the decision to film the series amid relationship troubles.

Once again, filing for bankruptcy is a necessary step for many legitimate reasons. Financial struggles can happen to anyone, and such turmoil will often put a strain on romance. However, the pattern of RHOC suggests that individuals struggling financially may see reality TV as a shiny lure, an opportunity to pretend to a different reality on a TV series. Couples going through a tough financial period may view it as an opportunity to pretend to a wealthier lifestyle that they can afford, and portray a healthier relationship than they have.

Other Housewives' Financial Fiascos Featured on Bravo

An infamous financial fiasco in the network's history was the revelation that Teresa Giudice had been accused of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2013. Her husband, Joe Giudice, at first tried to keep quiet and keep up appearances until the fame from his wife's reality TV series made that impossible. By Season 6, Teresa and Joe pled guilty, although Teresa maintains her innocence to this day, and the couple both served time in prison. Teresa's release was documented by Bravo, and her rise back up the ladder of success has been one of the most fascinating instances of perseverance on reality TV.

Now in Season 14, Teresa's new husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas is involved in a financial fiasco of his own. In 2022 Luis was involved in a lawsuit over one of his companies filing for bankruptcy, and now Us Weekly has reported another business is being sued for harassment over lead-generated cold-calls. His ex-girlfriend also sued Luis personally for harassment, and he counter-sued her. Luis has also recently been called out on social media by the party planner for an event for his new company, Vinivia, for not paying the bills to her and other vendors. In the Season 14 trailer, Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Margaret Josephs is shown talking on the phone alleging that Luis had "pissed" all of Teresa's money away, and Teresa is shown walking away as Luis tries to explain that he wants things to get better and his wife mutters in response: "It's not gonna be better. I don't want to talk about it"

Another financial fiasco on the network was the infamous arrest of Jen Shah during the production of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. When federal agents swarmed the passenger van the Salt Lake City ladies were taking on a cast trip, Jen had departed moments prior, claiming her husband was hospitalized. The outcome of the investigation was Jen facing federal charges, which she denied right up to the end of Season 3, when she shockingly pled guilty.

Erica "Jayne" Gerardi has been pulled into legal proceedings several times after her appearances on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showcased her and her husband's luxurious lifestyle. Her husband, Tom Gerardi, was a high profile attorney in the legal community, until in 2020, the former lawyer was accused of embezzling client funds for personal spending. Erika filed for divorce from Tom just a month before the initial scandal broke, and was wrapped up in the embezzlement investigation, although she was eventually dismissed from the case in 2022. She was also sued by her husband's former attorneys in a $5 million fraud suit, in which she was found to be innocent in August 2022. More recently, in February 2024, Erika lost a bid to strike a lawsuit involving her and the Secret Service over disputed credit card charges from her former costume designer in 2016, and the case is ongoing. Season 18 of RHOC will see another example of a Housewife in a financial fiasco with Jennifer's struggles with her new fiancé, Ryan Boyajian.

Season 18 of 'RHOC' Has a Fiasco for Newbie Jennifer

Jennifer's financial fiasco began before her engagement. Jennifer was introduced in Season 17, where she admitted to an emotional affair with Ryan while she was still married to her now ex-husband. By the time she joined the cast, she claimed that she and her ex-husband were in an amicable place and that the pair remained business partners. But, in the time since, the divorce proceedings have turned contentious. RadarOnline reported in February 2024 that the exes have also been sued, together with their business partners, for $133,000 allegedly owed by Jennifer's yoga studio when, in November 2023, they stopped paying rent. Although "sources" close to Pedranti told the media outlet that the debt was being taken care of.

When Ryan was introduced in Season 17, he had the same slick charisma that Luis brought to Real Housewives of New Jersey. Then, in May 2024, Ryan was named as the "bookmaker's associate" who had been wired stolen money from the account of Los Angeles Dodgers player, Shohei Ohtani, to pay off the gambling debts of his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Ryan was allegedly allowing his friend Matthew Boyer to use his account to receive the funds for Mizuhara's debts owed to the bookkeeper. Ryan's criminal attorney told ESPN, that Ryan is cooperating with authorities, and denied his client was a bookmaker or a sub-bookie. Multiple sources also informed the outlet that Ryan would be receiving immunity for his testimony, and that Ryan was often seen in the company of Boyer gambling in Las Vegas. On June 04, 2024, Mizuhara pled guilty to bank and tax fraud charges, while Boyer remains under federal investigation.

In the first episode of Season 18, Jennifer admits that she and her ex-husband had fallen behind on the rental payments on her home, and that at this point she was facing eviction. Jennifer's financial issues are also affecting her costar, Gina Kirschenheiter, since, as a new real-estate agent, she is worried about her reputation, as she helped Jennifer find the rental home and had vouched for her friend. In the same episode, Ryan and Jennifer share a dinner date to have a tough conversation about the rent situation, and Ryan gallantly suggests that she and her children move in with him. Cautious, Jennifer wonders what she'll do if things don't work out between them, but is won over by Ryan's assurances. Amid their financial and legal struggles, it appears that the newly engaged couple are among the many Bravolebrities who have turned to reality TV in an effort to project confidence in their relationship amid times of a financial fiasco.

