The Big Picture Drama and fighting among the housewives in The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion may lead to the departure of fan favorite, Gina Kirschenheiter.

Shannon Beador has been causing trouble by bringing up Kirschenheiter's past and making false claims about her children's welfare.

Kirschenheiter is pushed to her limit and questions her future on the show, especially after a heated confrontation with Beador about her DUI and children.

The trailer for the reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County is here and not everything is sunny. There has been a lot of fighting between the housewives this season and it seems as if this might be the end for one fan favorite if the trailer for the reunion has anything to say about it. A lot of drama has unfolded post-filming for Shannon Beador and while she is fighting with many of her "friends" in the trailer, there is one woman who seems to be at the end of her rope with how people are treating her in Orange County: Gina Kirschenheiter.

Throughout the season, Kirschenheiter hasn't had the easiest road with women she once considered her friend. Beador continued to bring up Kirschenheiter's past and even insinuated that her children were almost taken away by Child Protective Service's if she hadn't stepped in to help her, which isn't true. Kirschenheiter didn't like that and pushed back at it and that was only the most recent issue that Kirschenheiter has had with friends. Heather Dubrow also told Kirschenheiter that she was mad at her at the start of the season for not talking to her as much while Kirschenheiter was in the middle of trying to start a new career.

All of this has seemingly led to being too much for Kirschenheiter who, in the trailer, says to Andy Cohen "I don't even know if I can continue to do this." The biggest fight does seem to be over Kirschenheiter and Beador talking about Kirschenheiter's 2019 DUI and her kids. This was, as stated, filmed before Beador herself got a DUI. When talking about her children, Kirschenheiter reacted to Beador in a very upset way. "Never talk about my children again," she yelled at her. "My children!"

Lying For the Sake of Screen Time

Beador has done a lot on the show for what seems like the sake of television but saying that she is the reason that Kirschenheiter didn't have CPS come and get her kids is a lot. Kirschenheiter is rightfully upset and if Kirschenheiter were to leave the show over Beador's actions, it would be upsetting because Kirschenheiter is one of the highlights of the show as a whole. Beador is, in a lot of ways, the old guard and someone who is out of touch in the same way that women like Ramona Singer were on The Real Housewives of New York before the turnover. Having her maybe be why Kirschenheiter doesn't return for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is upsetting but we'll have to wait and see what Kirschenheiter decides.