Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her husband Terry Dubrow have listed their iconic Beverly Hills home for $25 million. The couple first bought the home, which was once owned by legendary Italian film producer Dino De Laurentiis, in 2023 for $19 million.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, to reveal that she and her husband were selling their 8.3-acre property — and getting some help along the way. In an Instagram carousel, Dubrow posted a photo of her smiling alongside fellow Bravo colleagues Josh Altman and Josh Flagg, of Million Dollar Listing fame.

The Instagram roundup also includes two photos of the reality star’s home, such as the estate’s panoramic view from its outdoor pool, as well as the tennis court that can be found on the grounds of the property. The 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion also features 15 parking spaces, a spa, and 9-foot ceilings. Dubrow touted the property in her Instagram carousel, and captioned the post:

“How many Josh’s does it take to sell the best 8.3 acre Tennis court estate in Beverly Hills?”

Heather Dubrow Has Partnered Up With ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Stars in the Past

This isn’t the first time Dubrow has sought the help of Million Dollar Listing stars Altman and Flagg. The real estate brokers previously worked with the Dubrows to sell their iconic Newport Beach chateau back in 2022. The duo was able to help the couple sell their 22,000-foot property for a whopping $55 million. This feat became the most expensive sale of 2022 in Orange County. It remains the third most expensive real estate sale of all time in the county.

Real Housewives of Orange County fans have watched Dubrow and her husband renovate the Newport Beach mansion in extensive detail over the years. The Dubrows’ old property featured 14 bathrooms, a huge movie theater with 20 seats, and even a champagne room. This unique room included a bell that alerts the kitchen when one wants a glass of bubbly!

The mansion’s sale was an emotional moment for the reality star, thanks to these extensive renovations and the many years Dubrow lived with her husband and children in the home. It was also a nerve-wracking sale for Altman and Flagg, as the two real estate agents previously explained that it was a huge, history-making deal for Orange County. At any moment, the deal could’ve fallen through. Of course, Dubrow and her husband are no strangers to property ownership, as they previously acquired a Los Angeles penthouse in 2022. Meanwhile, Dubrow also revealed in 2020 that she was building a lake house in Idaho.

All 18 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County can be streamed on Peacock.