The Big Picture Shannon Storms Beador's ex, John Janssen, flaunts new relationship with RHOC cast mate Alexis Bellino, causing tension.

Shannon and John's relationship had issues from the start, with Shannon's daughters expressing doubts about him.

Janssen's new relationship with Alexis could stir up drama on the show, and Shannon may feel betrayed.

Shannon Storms Beador has had a rough off-season. Her beau, John Janssen, ended their relationship just after season 17 wrapped filming in November 2022. Ten days after the reunion was filmed, she got into a collision near Janssen's home in September 2023. More recently, Janssen made the questionable decision to publicly flaunt a new relationship by taking his new romantic partner to Shannon's favorite OC restaurant, "The Quiet Woman." Fans will know the location from many scenes over the years, maybe none quite so memorable as Shannon's now famous, "That's not my f---ing plate!" moment from season twelve.

To make matters even worse, Janssen's new squeeze turns out to be a familiar face on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Ex-cast mate Alexis Bellino has recently been more than happy to flaunt her new relationship on social media, and tease the possibility of a return to the series. If this happens, and Janssen expects to coast along in the background, Bravo should just give him an orange and make him a full cast member. That way he will have to at least participate in the conversation when Shannon and Alexis inevitably clash.

Shannon and John's Relationship As Seen On RHOC

Image via Bravo

Viewers were first introduced to Janssen as Shannon's new squeeze whom she spoke about at the season 14 reunion. She was early in the honeymoon phase and singing all his praises. Shannon claimed that Janssen had not watched the show, but rather had "spot watched" a few episodes now that they were in a relationship. In response to host Andy Cohen's question "Do you think you'll get married?" co-star Tamra Judge jumped in with a quick "Yes!", while Shannon side-stepped with a demure "We talk about the future."

Janssen's first appearance on the show was in the opening of season 15, as he and Shannon goof around together in the kitchen. Shannon explains that a friend had introduced them at a bar, and they had shut the place down singing karaoke together. Eight months later, the couple were still at the height of the honeymoon phase in the relationship. But the veneer of Shannon's happiness started to show cracks.

In a talking head she spoke about how happy they were, and then she stated: "Sometimes there's a part of me that says 'when is the floor gonna fall out from under me,' because I'm not used to it." This may just have been Shannon's typical anxieties surfacing, however, what red flags in the relationship gave Shannon this part of her that wondered about the floor falling out so early?

Despite Shannon's eagerness to paint a picture of relationship bliss, by mid-season 15 her eldest daughter Sophie remarked in an interview with production: "...my mom needs someone who can support her emotionally and financially. I sometimes don't think John can do both of those." Janssen starts to feel comfortable making petty jokes at Shannon's expense, "teasing" her about her anxieties and trying to steer conversations away from her fixations. The couple then self-isolated together during the pandemic - and while they shared some light moments taking vitamin supplements and stockpiling groceries, there was also the strain of having to isolate with their blended family not always willing to follow Shannon's strict guidelines. By the end of season 15, Emily gave Shannon the heads-up that when she has been drinking she starts to share things with the other women about Janssen "that maybe aren't so great about your relationship."

Mostly in the early episodes of season 16, Janssen kept in the background. This season it is Shannon's Stella making observations about Shannon's happiness: "I want my mom to be happy, and I don't think she is truly there yet." Janssen popped up in scenes occasionally to show off his boat and make jokes about his high-libido. Later in the season, however, he stepped over the line when discussing Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon's continued confrontations. He spoke with such force about Shannon's cast mate that Shannon felt obligated to apologize on his behalf at the reunion. Despite the claim that Janssen is a "private person," he seems to relish moments in the spotlight on camera. The cast began to notice, especially after his expletive-filled rant about their cast mate.

Shannon's over-sharing of her relationship with Janssen with the other women would become one of the main issues of contention throughout season 17. The women are constantly discussing Shannon's bad habit of pretending everything is perfect when the cameras are rolling, only to call them with terrible things to say once filming is done. The true issues in her relationship with Janssen were not being shown on the show, with production seemingly going along with Shannon's narrative that their relationship was great. This rankled the cast, who knew it to be otherwise. Her cast mates insisted that Shannon needs to hold herself accountable for the things that she says about her relationship when drinking, rather than getting mad at them for having opinions about what she told them. By the end of the season 17 reunion, Shannon was ready to admit that she and Janssen had ended things. However, she also added that she still wanted him in her life as a friend, or even an occasional friend with benefits.

Post Breakup and The Hit-And-Run

Image via Bravo

Both Janssen and Shannon were on record that blending their two families went very well at the beginning, with the kids getting along great and everyone fitting into each other's lives flawlessly. However, once the relationship with Janssen started to sour, the blended family began to dissipate. Staying friends with an ex is always a tricky business, especially if they have kids that dislike the new person in their parents' life. Shannon had employed Janssen's daughter as a personal assistant in season 15, and this seems to have soured their relationship from then on. Page Six reported that when Janssen and Shannon were out together in the "friendship" phase of their break-up in July 2023, Shannon even got into a shouting match with one of Janssen's daughters at a bar. A confrontation like that would strain any relationship, let alone one that was already on the rocks.

Shannon's hit-and-run later in September 2023 involved an argument outside of Janssen's house after a night of drinking together post-break-up. She made the decision to drive the short distance to her house, but accidentally struck the side of a nearby home and then left the scene. On an episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, Shannon described the situation: "I was angry, and I thought, 'Well, I'm not going to leave my car here,' so I got in my car to drive the three blocks. I was angry, very angry, and I made a horrible, horrible mistake." Shannon also confirmed on the podcast that during season seventeen she was "unhappy" and drinking more than usual, but wasn't willing to acknowledge it. Shannon was initially charged with a hit-and-run, which was dismissed, and a DUI. She was sentenced to three years of probation, forty hours of community service, and to attend a nine-month alcohol program.

Janssen Can't Coast Through Another Season

Image via Bravo

Considering the impact of their relationship ending, Shannon seems to be in a place where she needs to finally move on. If Janssen is now serious about his new relationship with Alexis, and she does indeed intend to return to film on RHOC, it would be only too obvious that they would be hoping to stir up drama on the show. Shannon would have every right to feel betrayed, even if there is no love lost between her and Alexis. Jim Bellino, Alexis' ex-husband, had once sued Tamra and Shannon for comments they made about him on the show. Although Shannon was eventually dropped from the suit, the fact that she was in a legal struggle with the ex-husband of the woman now dating her ex-boyfriend is a very "small world" moment.

Out of respect for the "friendship" that he and Shannon have been cultivating, Janssen could choose to keep the new relationship as quiet as possible. If Janssen was such a "private person," you would think that he would do just that. However, Alexis' social media posts flaunting expensive jewelry and stating public declarations of love make clear that keeping things quiet is not in the cards. If Jannsen intends to return to filming the reality show that Shannon has been the foundation of for so many years, Bravo had better force him to sign a contract and give the man an orange.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock