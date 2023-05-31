Tamra Judge is confidently making her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in a fresh trailer that sees the ex-wife zoom back onto screens via a motorcycle. Mixing the old with the new, clips of Judge’s past beef and tiffs with the other ladies play out all while Judge cruises down the highway. Previewing some of the drama for the show’s upcoming seventeenth season, we see happy and tearful reunions between the longtime frenemies that quickly turn to arguments as only The Real Housewives can.

An absolutely stacked cast for those loyal audiences who’ve tuned in for the show that started it all year after year, Judge will be joined by a returning cast that includes Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter, with newbie Jennifer Pedranti also lining up to hold an orange. As an added bonus, longtime fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will catch up with Taylor Armstrong who appeared alongside Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump during the early seasons of Orange County’s sister franchise. For now, Armstrong will be featured in a friend capacity but that could of course change over time.

As for Judge, she first joined the series back during its third season and was a mainstay for over a decade until she was fired following Season 14. As we all know, no housewife steps down from the show – they’re always fired (because who would want to give up this sweet gig?) so it was definitely a big deal when Judge got the call from Andy Cohen to return to her position. Judge isn’t the only woman on the show to have lost her orange only to blossom down the line as Dubrow first appeared on the show’s seventh season before being let go on the eleventh and returning for the sixteenth.

Image via Bravo

What Else Does Bravo Have Coming Up?

Right now, we’re at the tail end of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with the first part of the reunion airing tonight while the second part of the highly-anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion hits Bravo tomorrow. Just a few episodes in, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has recently returned for its fifteenth season. This July will bring a brand-new season of The Real Housewives of New York featuring an entirely new set of women. We also have the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip coming to Peacock sometime soon.

Check out the teaser for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County below and catch Judge’s return on June 7.