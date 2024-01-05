The Big Picture Tamra Judge captivated viewers with her relatable marriage struggles and fun personality as a Housewife on RHOC.

Tamra's pause from the show allowed her to gain an outsider's perspective and start a podcast, but also fueled her anger and FOMO.

Tamra's return for Season 17 brought calculated drama and a cringe-worthy performance, leaving viewers questioning her intentions.

When thinking about the Real Housewives of Orange County, a cast member that always comes to mind besides Vicki Gunvalson is Tamra Judge. When she made her debut on Season 3 of RHOC, viewers got the opportunity to learn about her marriage to Simon Barney and her son Ryan Vieth. Tamra has become a key housewife for the franchise because she has shown her troubles through marriage, divorce, business ventures, and custody battles. Besides showcasing her lows, she has also allowed viewers to show her upbeat and fun personality through different cast trips, like her Bachelorette in Mexico or having fun with her "Tres Amigas" Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Storms-Beador. Tamra became a fan favorite, and it seemed like she had it all, but after Season 14, Bravo decided to put her on pause.

Even though Tamra had been fired from RHOC, she continued to say "HER OPINION" on a podcast she launched with RHOBH alumni Teddi Mellencamp called Two T's in a Pod, in which they recap old and new housewives episodes and any news from the Bravo world. Being on pause showed Tamra the outside perspective of reality housewives as a viewer, and it made her more aware of how to portray herself on the show, which could've helped her return for Season 17. Still, it made her animated and cringe in front of the cameras.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 18

Tamra's Rises to a Top Housewife Spot

Real Housewives of Orange County already had two very popular first seasons, and it was time to introduce a new housewife during Season 3. Bravo brought in Tamra, and they had struck gold with the California native since she could mesh well with the group and bring in different perspectives of a suburban housewife in Orange County. During her first two seasons, Tamra captivated the viewer's attention by showing her marriage to Simon Barney and how it was nearing its breaking point due to their relationship issues and her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson (the OG of the OC), which was a relationship Simon wasn't very fond of. Tamra stood out from most of all her cast members because many of the issues she was going through during her first three seasons were things people could relate to regarding a marriage. Perhaps one of the most jaw-dropping moments during her time on RHOC was on Season 5 finale, where she blatantly asked Simon for a divorce in front of the cameras. To show a marriage falling apart in front of everyone's eyes was shocking, but it was what she needed because she could meet her now husband, Eddie Judge, after her divorce.

Related Bravo Should Just Give John Janssen An Orange on 'Real Housewives of Orange County' The insurance broker can't seem to get enough attention in the OC housewives' circle of friends, so he might as well be cast.

Even after the lows, Tamra brought many laughs and joy to audiences by showing her fun personality in her friendship with Vicki and Shannon. The "Tres Amigas" is a staple core group for RHOC. Everyone loves to see what kind of shenanigans they will get to do, whether it's flying out to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, or to "whoop it up" together in Turks & Caicos - the three have been able to show how much fun a friend group can have when they don't care about the cameras and showing their true selves. Tamra continued living her best life and being true to herself for 12 seasons. Still, after a rocky Season 14 with her cast mates, Bravo decided to put her on pause, which in some cases helps the housewives to come in tune with themselves, but it was different for Tamra.

A Pause That Made Tamra Change

Before her hiatus from the show, Tamra was one of the highest-paid in the franchise. She was offered a friend role in the cast for the next season, but she declined and decided to leave the show instead. What would RHOC be without her? Audiences wouldn't hear constant screaming during a night out or random bursts of tears at a party. Maybe it was for the best because, during her last two seasons, a change could be seen in Tamra, where it was clear there were more outbursts than usual, and they weren't mellow ones. One example is from Vicki's engagement party in Season 14. It was clear to the viewers that Tamra had had some fun during the event, but after dealing with many issues with old cast mate Kelly Dodd, seeing her triggered many feelings, making her lash out at everyone and cry in a bush. Sure, it was maybe entertaining to watch, but the behavior seemed odd, and it was clear it was also time for her to take a break.

During this much-needed break, Tamra was able to start her podcast. This was an opportunity for Tamra to see what it's like to watch RHOC from an outsider's perspective and understand what the ladies go through when you're not in the mix. But everyone knows Tamra has never been one to hold her tongue, and during the pause, she spoke out a lot about her old cast members like Shannon and Emily Simpson, whom she called Shrek when she gets angry. It seemed as if the pause made her more furious and gave her a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) by not being included on the show, so she would go to social media or her podcast to express her feelings even though she should have probably stayed quiet and shown gratitude for a show that made her the person she is now. However, Bravo still believed in her and announced her return for Season 17.

A More Cringe Tamra Reappears on RHOC

Fans were excited to see Tamra back and learn about her time during her break. Some of her cast members were not thrilled after hearing everything she said about them on the show. It was time for the "Tres Amigas" to reunite, but they were at odds because of comments Tamra had made about Shannon in which she said Shannon did not have her back while she was put on pause, which hurt Tamra's feelings about their friendship. Shannon decided not to comment on what Tamra was saying, which resulted in her screaming at Shannon through social media.

When Tamra's return was announced on Watch What Happens Live, it could be seen there was a shift in energy in Tamra, and she looked animated in front of the cameras. Tamra came in hot against her cast mates as soon as the season started, but it wasn't the usual "fun" outbursts. They seemed more calculated and rehearsed, making her return cringe. One of the main reasons for her return was very calculated. She brought in her friend Jennifer Pedranti and outed everything about her personal life in her divorce and current relationship. Not only did she set up Pedranti, but she also came in full force against Heather Dubrow, which made audiences wonder if she had the right intentions with her comeback.

With Season 18 coming soon and Tamra already being confirmed, audiences can't help but wonder if she will continue the new energy she brought to the show or return to the Tamra everyone loved.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock