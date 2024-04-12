The Big Picture Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge denies the claim that the cast is responsible for delaying their flight to London.

An audio leak reveals a tense moment between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on the Europe trip.

Real Housewives of Orange County is available on Peacock for streaming. Catch up on drama-filled episodes.

Tamra Judge was one of the original housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County and is someone who isn't afraid to share her opinion on things. Judge, who was recently on a trip with her fellow housewives, has been the subject of rumors recently when many believed their flight to London was delayed because of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

It is no surprise that the cast was on a trip. There are many seasons of The Real Housewives franchise that take the women on lavish trips, often on commercial airlines where you have to wonder how anyone else on the plane didn't say anything about them. This time around, The Real Housewives of Orange County took a trip to Europe and didn't make it there when they originally planned, which had fans online speculating what could have happened to delay the flight.

While on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, which she co-hosts with former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp, Judge went to clarify what happened. "The answer is no," Judge said. "It is not that we held up any plane, it was weather conditions. And as you guys saw, there was a big storm in New York, there were a lot of other planes delayed, and the one thing I can say is just thank you to JetBlue Mint for being so good about it. And we got there a little late but on time. I don't think airlines say 'Hey, we're going to hold off a bit for the Housewives.'"

The 'RHOC' Trip to London Was Far From Perfect

Image via Bravo

While on the trip, there was a supposed audio leak that had Judge fighting with her friend, Shannon Beador, about Judge's drinking and things that were said because Judge got drunk. Posted by BravoAndCocktails_ on Instagram, the audio is hard to hear, but the caption on the post alleges that Beador said "This is what you do Tamra, you get super drunk, you say a bunch of stuff & you apologize. It’s a pattern. You hurt people when you do that.” Commenters thought it went on to have Beador bring up the FBI and more but again, the audio is hard to make out. This was captured while on their trip across the pond so while the flight itself wasn't delayed because of the Housewives, that doesn't mean that everything went smoothly once they got there.

Past seasons of Real Housewives of Orange County are streaming on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

Watch on Peacock