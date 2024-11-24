Ashley Darby has been going through a divorce from Michael Darby for some time on The Real Housewives of Potomac. The couple were together at the start of the show, but allegations against Michael and issues with filming led to the two separating and eventually filing for divorce. For seasons, the women of Potomac questioned Ashley on her relationship with Michael, and now their divorce is being finalized. Darby opened up to the Daily Dish via email to talk about her feelings on the finality of her marriage.

"Signing divorce papers is bittersweet. My friend put it this way: leaving a marriage is like leaving a house you’ve created memories in for years," she told the outlet. "Just before you close the door for the last time, you think back on all the incredible things you created together like your children and lasting memories, and then you just have to close the door and move on."

Darby went on to talk about how she will always feel attached to Michael, even though they've been separated for quite some time. "Even though I’ve been separated for 2 years, there’s always been a feeling that I’m still attached in a way. Now, that’s officially ending and I have the freedom to do life my own way, and I’m very excited to see what that looks like."

Ashley and Michael share two sons together, Dean Darby and Dylan Darby. She told the outlet that she will always have love for him and for the family they built. "Even though I’m not romantically invested in Michael, he will always have a very special place in my heart. It’s a love I can’t even begin to explain, especially sharing our two amazing sons, Dean and Dylan. I’m incredibly inspired by my future – cheers to more healing, thriving, and twerking!"

Ashley Darby Shared the Women of 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Rallied Behind Her

Darby did a separate interview with The Daily Dish and shared at that time (in early November) that the divorce was in the hands of the court. But she went on to share that she had support from her fellow housewives during these difficult times. "These ladies have really rallied around me and my family, my friends, everybody," she said. "[They're] calling me every day reminding me that there's something better on the other side, once I sign these papers."

Darby opened up about how she wasn't coping well with her divorce and figured out the best way for her to view the end of her marriage. "It was a very emotional time for me and I didn't quite understand why, but I saw my therapist and we discovered that I was exhibiting some signs of depression and I wasn't really figuring out how to cope with the grief of my marriage. It was really hard and [so was] the uncertainty of what could happen later."

