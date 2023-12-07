The Big Picture Candiace Dillard Bassett has evolved from a singer trying to make it in the industry to a successful touring performing artist, but the current season of RHOP is not living up to expectations.

It may be the right time for Candiace to consider leaving the show and focusing on her music career full-time, as she has the talent and opportunities to have a successful musical journey, similarly to what Cardi B did leaving Love & Hip Hip: New York as her rap career took off.

In addition to her music aspirations, Candiace has expressed interest in acting and has already appeared in TV movies and series, showing that she has other avenues to explore outside of RHOP.

Candiace Dillard has become an essential shade-throwing machine in The Real Housewives of Potomac cast. Her journey on the series has been an interesting one, and as her music career takes off, questions about why she remains on the show persist. On RHOP, She’s been, either directly or inadvertently, at the center of some of the biggest and most physical fights in RHOP history. The fight between Candiace and Monique Samuels, of course, will go down in infamy, as it led to two lawsuits and Monique’s ultimate departure from the series. Candiace’s most recent enemy has been Gizelle Bryant, who made claims that Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, cornered her in a room alone during the season 6 reunion special. Gizelle, who is not necessarily known for being honest, alleged that Chris cornered her, something that has, more or less, been proven to be false. Even in the most recent episode, Gizelle has stood by what she said, insisting that Chris forced her into a “bedroom.”

Gizelle’s isn’t the only accusation made about Candiace’s husband. A friend of Ashley Darby’s named Deborah insisted that Chris was staring at her and flirting with her at an event. The unfortunate thing for Deborah was that the RHOP cameras were filming this event and had enough evidence to prove that what she said was an absolute lie. Deborah’s lies also earned her a new nickname: Sesame Street, courtesy of Candiace, the shade assassin herself. Despite these lies being proven to be false, Chris has still faced scrutiny when it comes to allegations from women. The latest came from a woman who claimed that she was Chris’s mistress and that he had gotten her pregnant. She recently divulged that her claims were false and that she was paid to lie by Gizelle. Whether there is truth to anything that this woman has ever said, which it seems like there isn’t, now might be the right time to step out of the RHOP drama and allow her ascension in the music industry to come to fruition, similarly to Cardi B's journey post-Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Candiace Dillard Has Proven She No Longer Needs ‘RHOP’

Candiace has not been shy about pursuing her career in music on RHOP. She’s filmed a music video on the show, and this season, she has been focused on touring and promoting her newest work. Since joining RHOP, Candiace has gone from someone who was trying to become a singer to a touring performing artist. She had just completed her first album tour for her freshman release, Deep Space, and during the tour, she was able to perform with fellow reality star and singer, Tamar Braxton. At this point, she has filmed several music videos and even has a song with rapper Trina called “Insecure.” Candiace is staying busy, but as of right now, she has no plans on leaving the show to pursue her music career full-time. That being said, this season is not giving the fans what they had hoped for, so it may be time for her to consider making a change.

The new season, even though only a few episodes in, has been pretty lackluster, thanks to some manufactured Nigerian drama taking focus on the cheating scandal that should be the focal point. When she returned to the show in episode two, Candiace was fresh off of the tour and was pretty immediately over the drama, and who could blame her? She has no desire to be in the same room with Gizelle, and Robyn Dixon has also become annoyed with her due to things Candiace said about her marriage in an interview. Between this and the rise of her music career, it may be time to depart the show and give said music career her full attention. It is easy to understand why she would not want to leave the show yet, as it provides her with a massive platform to reach fans. As long as she has the show, she also has the support of Bravo. Sooner or later, however, she is going to come to a crossroads. Soon, she will have to choose whether she wants to remain a housewife or not. Candiace has enough talent to not be in the same rut as RHOBH’s Erika Jayne, it would probably be better for her to leave now before she gets stuck in the Real Housewives whirlpool permanently, even though it isn’t the worst position to be in.

Leaving ‘RHOP’ Would Give Candiace Dillard Options as Cardi B Has Experienced

It is entirely possible to become a chart-topping artist after starting out as a reality TV star. No one is a better example of this than Belcalis Almanzar, aka Cardi B. Cardi got her start on Love and Hip Hop: New York, where she became a fan favorite thanks to her unabashed confessional commentary. During her time on the show, she recorded and released "Bodak Yellow," which would be the song that brought her out of the reality TV shadow into the spotlight. Once her music career took off, there was no need for Love and Hip Hop: New York. Her shift in focus led her to become one of the few chart-topping female rappers. Her platform has grown massively since leaving the VH1 reality series, and that speaks volumes to what kind of career, Candiace has the talent and opportunity to have a similar musical journey. As of right now, the season feels slow and redundant, and if things don’t get more entertaining, now would be the right time for Candiace to jump ship. She’s already developed a small following on Spotify, with almost 17,000 monthly listeners. And, she’s even become a member of the Grammy Recording Academy.

Candiace has also expressed interest in other avenues, having mentioned in the past that she’s also interested in acting. She’s appeared in several TV movies and most recently held a starring role in a TV movie called Cruel Encounters. She also had a regular role in another series, Hush, as the character Syleena. With all the opportunities on the horizon for everyone’s favorite shade assassin, it’s time that she seriously reconsider how long she plans on staying in the RHOP cast. Here’s hoping that she can keep her eye on the prize and that she won’t be distracted by petty drama.

